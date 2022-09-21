Read full article on original website
vtcynic.com
UVM needs to stop breaking class size records
The thought of being crowd-crushed never crossed my mind as something I would need to worry about during my first week of college. As I surveyed the mass of people during UVM’s annual convocation twilight induction ceremony, I turned my head to my friends, acting as my anchors in the sea of first-years, and referenced the unsightly resemblance of the ritual to the disastrous music festival of Woodstock ‘99.
montpelierbridge.org
Capital Cannabis Ready for Retail. The Question is, When?
This past summer, AroMed store owner Lauren Andrews leased a Montpelier Main Street storefront from which to sell cannabis — as soon as her application gets approved. Andrews said her daughter will be the general manager, and Andrews will move her aromatherapy/CBD shop (AroMed) from its location on State Street to a spot next door to the cannabis shop.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors
About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Addison Independent
Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven
Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
castletonspartan.com
Sammis hopes to represent new district
On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
Stones unturned: Before it closed, for-profit school drew attention of Vermont officials
The Vermont Agency of Education had grown concerned that Stone Path Academy’s owner was breaking state rules around tuition revenue. He said he was entitled to the profits. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stones unturned: Before it closed, for-profit school drew attention of Vermont officials.
mynbc5.com
Essex Junction residents eligible for $15 voucher during Junction Jam
ESSEX, Vt. — The "Junction Jam" in Essex Junction kicks off on Saturday morning. The goal of the jam is for local residents to get out and explore all the shops, restaurants, and live music the city has to offer. If you are an Essex Junction resident, you are...
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
mychamplainvalley.com
Governor Scott touts Vermont Housing Improvement Program
Rutland, VT — Vermont officials met in Rutland to discuss their hopes in tackling the housing crisis. Governor Phil Scott says it starts with Vermont Housing Improvement, a program that helps bring vacant rental units to get back into the market. “It’s no secret that in every corner of our state, lack of housing is a major concern. This has impacted Vermonters already here, it’s a barrier to growing our workforce.”
Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing
Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
adirondackalmanack.com
Another large resort subdivision. Still no conservation design.
I just skimmed through Eric Stackman’s recent replies to the Adirondack Park Agency. See the APA website, apa.ny.gov, large-scale subdivisions. Mr. Stackman, a Miami, Florida developer, wants to construct a 120-lot resort subdivision in Jay, Essex County, above the East Branch of the Ausable River, apparently within sightlines near Whiteface Mountain, Asgaard Farm and many other viewing locations.
WCAX
Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
