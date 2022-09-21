ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

vtcynic.com

UVM needs to stop breaking class size records

The thought of being crowd-crushed never crossed my mind as something I would need to worry about during my first week of college. As I surveyed the mass of people during UVM’s annual convocation twilight induction ceremony, I turned my head to my friends, acting as my anchors in the sea of first-years, and referenced the unsightly resemblance of the ritual to the disastrous music festival of Woodstock ‘99.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Capital Cannabis Ready for Retail. The Question is, When?

This past summer, AroMed store owner Lauren Andrews leased a Montpelier Main Street storefront from which to sell cannabis — as soon as her application gets approved. Andrews said her daughter will be the general manager, and Andrews will move her aromatherapy/CBD shop (AroMed) from its location on State Street to a spot next door to the cannabis shop.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
RICHMOND, VT
Mountain Times

Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors

About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
castletonspartan.com

Sammis hopes to represent new district

On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
CASTLETON, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Governor Scott touts Vermont Housing Improvement Program

Rutland, VT — Vermont officials met in Rutland to discuss their hopes in tackling the housing crisis. Governor Phil Scott says it starts with Vermont Housing Improvement, a program that helps bring vacant rental units to get back into the market. “It’s no secret that in every corner of our state, lack of housing is a major concern. This has impacted Vermonters already here, it’s a barrier to growing our workforce.”
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters

Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Another large resort subdivision. Still no conservation design.

I just skimmed through Eric Stackman’s recent replies to the Adirondack Park Agency. See the APA website, apa.ny.gov, large-scale subdivisions. Mr. Stackman, a Miami, Florida developer, wants to construct a 120-lot resort subdivision in Jay, Essex County, above the East Branch of the Ausable River, apparently within sightlines near Whiteface Mountain, Asgaard Farm and many other viewing locations.
JAY, NY
WCAX

Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
SWANTON, VT

