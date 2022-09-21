Jasper- The ongoing Courthouse Square and Revitalization project will not be as far along as initially hoped. City of Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide shared the second quadrant will not be completed in the fall. The second quadrant, which is the northwest section of the courthouse square, was originally planned to be completed by Thanksgiving. Material shortages played a role in the delay.

