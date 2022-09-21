Read full article on original website
witzamfm.com
Mayor Vonderheide Talks Courthouse Square Project
Jasper- The ongoing Courthouse Square and Revitalization project will not be as far along as initially hoped. City of Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide shared the second quadrant will not be completed in the fall. The second quadrant, which is the northwest section of the courthouse square, was originally planned to be completed by Thanksgiving. Material shortages played a role in the delay.
witzamfm.com
Large box culvert installation closing parts of the Elkhorn Road/US 41 intersection
Knox Co.- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a local road project involving the replacement of a large box culvert along East Elkhorn Road and at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Keller Road, near Vincennes. Construction will start on S. Keller Rd. on or after Tuesday, September 27....
witzamfm.com
Messmer Column: Saving for Higher Education
Local Sources- On this weeks' Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) discusses saving for Higher Education. Saving for education after high school can seem like a daunting task, but more Hoosiers are realizing the viability of doing so through CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans. This week, Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced that the state's CollegeChoice CD Savings Plan has reached a high water mark, with $20 million in total ready to be spent on education.
