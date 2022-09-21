ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends

Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands.  As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market.  The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant.   On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
TheDailyBeast

Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in...
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie

Bringing together advanced women’s contemporary brands, retailers, experts and influencers, Coterie was back in full swing this week at New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.  The Informa Markets Fashion-owned event was home to an immersive sustainability experience created with Arcadia Earth and a digital fashion activation with DressX, a digital fashion marketplace. It was also the stage for pure-player denim brands to showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collections dense with creative designs, sustainable ingredients and products they know best. “Coterie is really that show to come to, to see what’s happening in women’s fashion,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets...
Footwear News

Fendi Brought Y2K Fashion to a Luxury Level For its Spring Summer 2023 Women’s Collection

Cargo pants. Navel-baring knit cardigans. Fuzzy sweaters. Slinky slide platforms. These pieces were staples of Y2K fashion and now on constant rotation as the era’s style revival continues dominate today’s fashion. So far, the spring ’23 collections indicate that the macro fashion trend shows no signs of slowing down. And while there are already plenty of mid-market and high street interpretations of the Y2K revival, Fendi’s latest collection shows what the trend can look like when it’s done at a luxury level. For its spring summer ’23 women’s line, which showed Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi womenswear artistic director Kim Jones sent...
