ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
Madison365

Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Hope versus hate with Angela Lang and Ali Muldrow

“Wisconsin is now positioned to save America,” says Ali Muldrow. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Angela Lang and Ali discuss the upcoming elections of Mandela Barnes for US Senate and Everett Mitchell for Wisconsin Supreme Court. We cover a wide range of topics including, being a Black candidate for a statewide race in Wisconsin, the role of Black women in elections, and how electability is often used as a gatekeeper term for Black candidates.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menasha, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison365

Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House

President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#Bolivia#Domestic Violence#Edgewood College#Madison College#Kcqlc Ltd#Latino#Inbusiness#La Movida Radio#Unidos#Emerging Leadership Board#Carbone Cancer Center
Madison365

Kinfolk to headline Wisconsin Leadership Summit entertainment

When the professional development sessions wind down on the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on October 10, the rhythm and soul will ramp up. Madison-based R&B and soul band Kinfolk will take the stage and entertain attendees at the fifth annual event. Organizers from Madison365, which hosts and produces the Summit, have given first in-person Summit since 2019 the theme, “Family Reunion,” which fits exactly what the band hopes to accomplish.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Gov. Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

Gov. Tony Evers unveiled plans Tuesday to increase public school funding by nearly $2 billion in the next biennial budget process. “Budgets are about priorities, and that’s why building our biennial budget always begins for me with doing what’s best for our kids, and we know our kids, families, and schools need our help now more than ever to get caught up, get more educators and staff in our classrooms, and ensure every kid has the support and resources they need to be successful,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “Whether it’s helping make sure our kids can access mental health services and healthy meals, improving reading outcomes and investing in financial literacy and out-of-school programming to make sure our kids are prepared for their future, or making sure our schools are fully funded and can meet staffing needs to keep our class sizes small, investing in education will pay dividends for our state’s future.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy