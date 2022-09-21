Read full article on original website
Focusing on Black & brown talent in STEM at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Dr. Christina Outlay will moderate a panel titled “Focusing on Black & Brown Talent in STEM” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Christina Outlay is the Executive Director of Maydm, a Madison, WI-based nonprofit...
Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers
For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
Beyond diversity, toward belonging: Keetra Burnette to lead important discussion at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Keetra Burnette will moderate a panel titled “Beyond Diversity and Toward Belonging” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Currently serving as United Way of Dane County’s Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Chair of the City...
Black Oxygen: Hope versus hate with Angela Lang and Ali Muldrow
“Wisconsin is now positioned to save America,” says Ali Muldrow. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Angela Lang and Ali discuss the upcoming elections of Mandela Barnes for US Senate and Everett Mitchell for Wisconsin Supreme Court. We cover a wide range of topics including, being a Black candidate for a statewide race in Wisconsin, the role of Black women in elections, and how electability is often used as a gatekeeper term for Black candidates.
The relocation of migrants by Republican governors recalls painful memories of the ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’
(CNN) — The relocation of about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, initiated last week by Florida’s governor, has revived memories of strikingly similar tactics employed by southern segregationists 60 years ago. As news of the relocation spread, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library...
State Rep Francesca Hong to lead discussion on intersection of health, housing, food and security
State Representative Francesca Hong will moderate a panel titled “Lack of Access: Intersections of health, housing, food & security” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Francesca Hong is an American chef, community organizer, and politician...
Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House
President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
Brandi Grayson to lead panel on the investor’s role in the community
Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson will moderate a panel titled “The Investor Role In Community Oriented Solutions” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters age 28,...
Joe Maldonado to lead social justice panel at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Fitchburg alder and longtime community leader Joe Maldonado will moderate a panel titled “Going through the Motions: How to Effectively Move DEI from Performative to Transformative” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit presented by UW Credit Union. Registration is open now at...
Kinfolk to headline Wisconsin Leadership Summit entertainment
When the professional development sessions wind down on the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on October 10, the rhythm and soul will ramp up. Madison-based R&B and soul band Kinfolk will take the stage and entertain attendees at the fifth annual event. Organizers from Madison365, which hosts and produces the Summit, have given first in-person Summit since 2019 the theme, “Family Reunion,” which fits exactly what the band hopes to accomplish.
Gov. Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding
Gov. Tony Evers unveiled plans Tuesday to increase public school funding by nearly $2 billion in the next biennial budget process. “Budgets are about priorities, and that’s why building our biennial budget always begins for me with doing what’s best for our kids, and we know our kids, families, and schools need our help now more than ever to get caught up, get more educators and staff in our classrooms, and ensure every kid has the support and resources they need to be successful,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “Whether it’s helping make sure our kids can access mental health services and healthy meals, improving reading outcomes and investing in financial literacy and out-of-school programming to make sure our kids are prepared for their future, or making sure our schools are fully funded and can meet staffing needs to keep our class sizes small, investing in education will pay dividends for our state’s future.”
A verbal encounter with police at a Black Lives Matter protest led pregnant activist to 4-year prison sentence
(CNN) — Lawyers are pushing for a judge to reconsider the prison sentence of a South Carolina activist who was convicted for “breach of peace,” aggravated over remarks she made to police during racial justice protests in 2020. Brittany Martin, a 34-year-old Black woman, is expecting a...
