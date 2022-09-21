Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State CBs Jyaire Brown, Jakailin Johnson Step Up Against Wisconsin
Brown and Johnson got their first career starts in place of Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke, who missed the win over the Badgers due to injury.
College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 5
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll College football rankings: Predicting the ...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0