3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
townepost.com
Spotlight on Art
Upcoming Fundraiser to Showcase Local Art and Benefit Children’s Causes. Esther Lakes retired last year but felt compelled to do something worthwhile with her time. She and her husband O’Dell are the. former owners of Smith’s Jewelers in downtown Noblesville. Lakes had been considering planning and organizing an...
townepost.com
Wise Aesthetics Offers Upscale, Inviting Medical Spa Experience
Ever look down at your hands and think, “Where did those brown spots come from?” Then you meet your friend for lunch, and she looks the same, but also seems to have healthy, glowing skin that you had never noticed before? Some people prefer to tackle signs of aging in a more natural way than going under the knife. Enter Crissy Wiseman and her team at Wise Aesthetics.
townepost.com
Four Decades of Healing
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana Celebrates 40th Anniversary. Four decades of altruism, innovation and dedication – that’s the Ronald McDonald House way. And after 40 years of planting. seeds of hope throughout the Indianapolis community, the selfless army of supporters and volunteers have no plans to...
townepost.com
Noblesville student plays dream role in Mary Poppins
INDIANAPOLIS – At just 14, Kate Boice of Noblesville is a teen of many talents. She is a certified scuba diver, participates in show choir, travel and speech team, and is a volunteer youth interpreter at Conner Prairie. Yet somehow she finds time to perform in theatre. “I have...
townepost.com
Loving Legacy
The Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship Supports Future Educators. When people who knew Kim Simons describe her, words such as light, sparkle and shine are often used. Also mentioned is her. love of all children, and the joy she took in helping them as a teacher’s aide in the classroom. Although...
townepost.com
Strength and Solidarity
Women of Westfield Continues To Lift Up and Invest in Local Women. Women of Westfield, otherwise known as WOW, is a 501(c)(7) group in Westfield that strives to positively impact the Westfield community by investing in women through relationships and service. The group focuses on bringing together women who either live or work in Westfield, and empowering them both personally and professionally.
townepost.com
Student Spotlight: Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown, a junior at Westfield High School, is now one of the top-ranked girls golfers in the state, thanks to her dedication to the sport, as well as the unwavering support of her coaches and teammates. Her father, Zane N. Brown Jr., says Samantha has loved golf since she...
townepost.com
Reaching High
Women in Noblesville Organization Continues to Build Connections and Friendships. In 2015, the Chamber created an initiative for businesswomen in Noblesville, to build a network and connect with other women in the city. Thus the Women in Noblesville (WIN) group was formed. “Our purpose is to connect, engage, and to...
townepost.com
The Drive to Excel
Kathy Martin Harrison Goes Full Throttle in the Auto Industry. According to a 2019 article in Forbes magazine, “the momentum is growing for women-owned family businesses, having increased by 58% since 2007, and nearly 25% of family businesses are led by a woman CEO or president.” While the success rate is typically at 30% for second-generation business owners, Harrison is thriving.
townepost.com
Humbling History – Pearl Harbor
Local Teacher and Student Learn Lessons and Honor Fallen Heroes in Hawaii – Pearl Harbor. It’s a phrase we spout when trying to tell a story that can’t fully be articulated without actually being present in a moment. When it comes to history, however, we must learn about what came before us by reading textbooks, hearing stories and visiting memorials.
townepost.com
Go-Getters
Local Businesswomen Create New Girls on the Block Networking Group. A new girls group is in town, and they are taking Boone County by storm. New Girls on the Block is a newly formed group in Boone County. Formed in April of 2022, Sarah Burns, along with Danielle. Hoffman, owner...
townepost.com
Driving Force
Women-Owned Businesses Continue to Help the County Thrive. Vibrant Boone County is an environment where businesses can thrive. The support offered by three organizations, each with a. female executive director, is a major reason the area attracts and keeps both small and large women-owned businesses. The Boone County Economic Development...
townepost.com
Kelley Stacy: Deep Determination
Kelley Stacy Shares Her Journey to Becoming President and CEO of SMC Corporation of America. Kelley Stacy, president and CEO of SMC Corporation of America, is a prime example of how hard work, personal sacrifice and a willingness to speak up can lead to big things. The Japanese-owned company has...
townepost.com
Lady Leaders
Celebrating Women-Owned Businesses in Hendricks County. Much has happened through the last 50 years. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, in 1972 there were 402,000 women-owned businesses in the U.S. Today that number has grown to a whopping 12.3 million. This means that 45% of U.S. businesses are owned by women. These are numbers worth celebrating, which is why we dedicate this month’s issue to women-owned businesses in and around Hendricks County. We recently talked with a number of Hendricks County women business owners to ask them about their accomplishments, collaborations, challenges and favorite memories, as well as advice they would share with others. We are grateful to have so many intelligent, talented, driven women at the helm of these businesses.
townepost.com
Faith in Leadership
Melahni Ake Helps Others Grow Personally and Professionally. It doesn’t matter to Melahni Qualls Ake if you’re the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or the secretary at a small nonprofit. She believes each one of us can grow in our leadership capacity. The founder and CEO of...
townepost.com
A Collaboration of Care
Johnson Memorial Health Joins Mayo Clinic Care Network. Johnson Memorial Health (JMH) is a nationally recognized network of physicians and health-care resources that recently became even more robust since joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a select group of independent health-care providers. Each is carefully vetted by Mayo Clinic and granted special access to Mayo’s clinical, educational, research and operational knowledge, expertise and resources.
townepost.com
Netting a Victory
Brad Neale, a former parent representative for the Peppers, a Munciana Volleyball team, says the Munciana league has been invaluable for young volleyball players. “Munciana Volleyball, one of the oldest and top volleyball clubs in the nation, was started in 1973 by Steve Shondell, with a single team with 12 players from Northside High School in Michigan,” Neale says. “They placed seventh at nationals at Oakland College in Michigan, and then their high school team proceeded to win back-to-back state championships for Northside in 1974 and 1975.”
