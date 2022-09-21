Celebrating Women-Owned Businesses in Hendricks County. Much has happened through the last 50 years. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, in 1972 there were 402,000 women-owned businesses in the U.S. Today that number has grown to a whopping 12.3 million. This means that 45% of U.S. businesses are owned by women. These are numbers worth celebrating, which is why we dedicate this month’s issue to women-owned businesses in and around Hendricks County. We recently talked with a number of Hendricks County women business owners to ask them about their accomplishments, collaborations, challenges and favorite memories, as well as advice they would share with others. We are grateful to have so many intelligent, talented, driven women at the helm of these businesses.

