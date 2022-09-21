ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year

EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schneider Electric#Cambridge#Software Business#Software Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#French#Osisoft
TechCrunch

Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M

The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation International News

Aerocare Expands Capabilities after CAG Acquisition

Aerocare Aviation Services has completed modifications to its paint facility at Hawarden Chester Airport in Wales, following its acquisition by Complete Aircraft Group of Exeter, England. The modifications include widening the opening of the paint hangar's doors to 22 meters (72 feet), which enables the facility to accommodate the repainting of business jets as large as the Embraer Legacy 600 and Bombardier Challenger 850.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Chunghwa Telecom Announced the Success of its 5G Private Network Deployment Project for DELTA Thailand with Joint Efforts of National Telecom Thailand and The White Space

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Chunghwa Telecom announces the successful deployment of the 5G Private Network for DELTA Electronics (Thailand) Bangpoo factory (Plant 1) this year, following the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 5G private network collaboration by National Telecom (NT), The WhiteSpace (The WSP), and DELTA Electronics (Thailand) and Chunghwa Telecom in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005411/en/ CHT President Shui-Yi Kuo, Delta Electronics (Thailand) President Jackie Chang, NT President Sanpachai Huvanandana & The WSP Board of Directors Chaiyod Chirabowornku (left to right) at 5G Smart Integral Solutions Day in Thailand. (Photo: Business Wire)
WORLD
TechCrunch

In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism

In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Unilever's Alan Jope says company 'will not back down' on sustainability agenda

UL UNILEVER PLC 43.85 -1.80 -3.94%. "The first thing that Unilever will do is we will not back down on this agenda despite these populist accusations," he said. He added "there are many commitments out there but not many plans." Unilever unveiled its Climate Transition Action Plan in March 2021, announcing a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions within the company to zero by 2030 and across its "value chain" to net-zero by 2039.
BUSINESS
BBC

Unboxed festival: Watchdog urged to investigate £120m 'waste of money'

The chair of an influential parliamentary committee has called for an investigation into an arts festival that has cost taxpayers £120m. Unboxed was announced in 2018 by then Prime Minister Theresa May and was soon dubbed the Festival of Brexit. In a letter to the National Audit Office (NAO),...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy