Rochester Hills, MI

WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich's family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Education
Rochester Hills, MI
Christmas, MI
Rochester, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Rochester, MI
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)

Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
DETROIT, MI
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men's Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE
Miranda Cosgrove
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
#Hiking Trails#Linus College#Oakland University#Nbc News#Nickelodeon
The Saginaw News

Michael Myers coming to haunted Michigan theater opening as Halloween attraction

BIRMINGHAM, MI - Michael Myers, himself, is coming to an actual haunted Michigan theater which is being transformed into a Halloween attraction. Actor James Jude Courtney will be at the Birmingham 8 theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. for a media and invite only grand opening ribbon slashing, err, cutting event for Emagine’s opening of its new haunted theatre attraction, “Ghosts on the Balcony.” Tickets to that can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI

