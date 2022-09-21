Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
A rapper is using his TikTok fame to help the Detroit community he grew up in
DETROIT – Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in. The rapper expressed interest in buying his childhood home, but when he found out it had been purchased,...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Just in Time for Halloween, Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum is Opening
If you love being scared; if you enjoy horror movies and stories in more than just the Halloween season, then this museum is just for you. Michigan's First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon. Michigan is getting its first-ever year-round horror museum thanks to native Michigander, Nate Thompson. Nate Thompson is...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
Local filmmaker to open Michigan’s first year-round horror museum
MONROE, MI - Michigan has a Death Museum, a Museum of Magic, and even a Taxidermy Museum. But there’s no year-round horror museum. That’s about to change thanks to a local filmmaker who just signed a three-year lease to bring a two-story museum of horror to Downtown Monroe.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Vetra Stephens: This Is What Cannabis Success Looks Like
Stylemaker Profile: Vetra Stephens is defining what cannabis success looks like. She is one of BLAC’S favorite Detroit Stylemakers.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
Funky art, free cider and a Black film fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed, family-friendly community events, a funky art fair, a pair of film fests or the final weekend of the Detroit auto show. The auto show, including new outdoor elements at Hart Plaza where admittance is free, runs through Sept. 25 at Huntington Place and surrounding areas.
Michael Myers coming to haunted Michigan theater opening as Halloween attraction
BIRMINGHAM, MI - Michael Myers, himself, is coming to an actual haunted Michigan theater which is being transformed into a Halloween attraction. Actor James Jude Courtney will be at the Birmingham 8 theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. for a media and invite only grand opening ribbon slashing, err, cutting event for Emagine’s opening of its new haunted theatre attraction, “Ghosts on the Balcony.” Tickets to that can be purchased here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Some teachers and a counselor at a Michigan high school were aware of a teen’s troubling interest in guns and violence months before he was accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding others, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. “From literally the...
Ex-Detroit TV news anchor fired after obscenity-laden rant
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
Tipping habits changing across Michigan, U.S. with less people giving money
From labor shortages to supply chain issues, now workers are facing another brewing challenge – the changing trend of tipping.
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
