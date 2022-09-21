Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)
Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
International Business Times
MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens
Software company MicroStrategy, founded by bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, is still purchasing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired the 301 BTC at an average price of $19,851 between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 and spent around $6 million on its purchase.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain investor Abraham Piha explains how Tornado Cash legal issues will affect the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Oﬃce of Foreign Assets Control issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
Gizmodo
Kraken's New CEO Flips the Bird at SEC, Declines to List Crypto Assets as Securities
The newest head of one of the more controversial crypto exchanges apparently isn’t backing down from his company’s reputation of making controversial, anti-regulatory pronouncements. Incoming CEO of the oft-controversial crypto exchange Kraken, Dave Ripley told Reuters Wednesday that he’s not planning to delist any tokens that have been...
cryptoglobe.com
BitMEX Co-Founder: In ‘Short Term’ All That Matters Is Rate of $ETH Issuance per Block
On Friday (September 23), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he expects the Ethereum ($ETH) price to change in the next few months. “As I have said in various interviews, the only thing that I believe matters in the short term (i.e., the next three to six months) is how ETH issuance per block falls under the new Proof-of-Stake model. In the few days post-merge, the rate of ETH emissions has dropped on average from a +13,000 ETH per day to -100 ETH.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’
On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
u.today
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple CEO Says Case Is Entirely Dependent on This Particular Entity: Fox Business
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
LAW・
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
ambcrypto.com
Bankrupt lender Voyager gets top bids by these heavyweights
According to those with knowledge of the situation, FTX and Binance have offered the highest offers for the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd., VYGVQ -5.89%, but neither offer has yet been approved, Wall Street Journal reported. As per the sources, the current offer from Binance is around...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Will Spend Over $100,000,000 Defending Itself Against the SEC in XRP Lawsuit, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the cost of his firm’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be well above the nine-figure mark. In an interview with Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto analytics firm Messari, Garlinghouse says Ripple Labs is, in a way, representing the whole industry by taking on the SEC.
Motley Fool
XRP Climbs 20% Over the Past Week, Despite Continued Volatility in the Crypto Sector
XRP's parent company Ripple filed a motion for summary judgement on the cryptocurrency's battle with the SEC. This motion seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that previous token issuances were not securities offerings. The outcome of this case matters a great deal not only for XRP's value moving forward, but...
Digital World Acquisition extends 7-day decline to 31% after Trump's Truth Social threatens a lawsuit against the SEC over delayed SPAC deal
Digital World Acquisition fell 5% on Thursday, extending its seven-day decline to more than 30%. The SPAC's merger target Truth Social threatened to sue the SEC, alleging political bias delayed its proposed merger with Digital World. But Digital World has been unable to attract the 65% of shareholders needed to...
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
If You Invested $3,000 in Atlassian Stock in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Atlassian has generated impressive gains since its IPO.
Crypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has no plans to delist tokens the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has labeled as securities, or to register with the agency as a market intermediary, said incoming chief executive officer Dave Ripley on Thursday.
