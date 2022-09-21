On Friday (September 23), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he expects the Ethereum ($ETH) price to change in the next few months. “As I have said in various interviews, the only thing that I believe matters in the short term (i.e., the next three to six months) is how ETH issuance per block falls under the new Proof-of-Stake model. In the few days post-merge, the rate of ETH emissions has dropped on average from a +13,000 ETH per day to -100 ETH.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO