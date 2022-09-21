ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)

Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Issuer#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Streetinsider Premium#Rimantas
International Business Times

MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Spends $6 Million For 301 Tokens

Software company MicroStrategy, founded by bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor, is still purchasing the world's biggest cryptocurrency. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company acquired the 301 BTC at an average price of $19,851 between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19 and spent around $6 million on its purchase.
STOCKS
Gizmodo

Kraken's New CEO Flips the Bird at SEC, Declines to List Crypto Assets as Securities

The newest head of one of the more controversial crypto exchanges apparently isn’t backing down from his company’s reputation of making controversial, anti-regulatory pronouncements. Incoming CEO of the oft-controversial crypto exchange Kraken, Dave Ripley told Reuters Wednesday that he’s not planning to delist any tokens that have been...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptoglobe.com

BitMEX Co-Founder: In ‘Short Term’ All That Matters Is Rate of $ETH Issuance per Block

On Friday (September 23), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he expects the Ethereum ($ETH) price to change in the next few months. “As I have said in various interviews, the only thing that I believe matters in the short term (i.e., the next three to six months) is how ETH issuance per block falls under the new Proof-of-Stake model. In the few days post-merge, the rate of ETH emissions has dropped on average from a +13,000 ETH per day to -100 ETH.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’

On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
STOCKS
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bankrupt lender Voyager gets top bids by these heavyweights

According to those with knowledge of the situation, FTX and Binance have offered the highest offers for the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd., VYGVQ -5.89%, but neither offer has yet been approved, Wall Street Journal reported. As per the sources, the current offer from Binance is around...
MARKETS

