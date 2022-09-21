Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Related
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
A Sheriff's Deputy Turned Himself In After Allegedly Shooting And Killing A Married Couple In Their Home
Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly described the incident as "a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded," and it remains unclear how the deputy knew the victims.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hollywood Gossip
Eliza Fletcher, Billionaire Heiress, Found Dead After Getting Abducted in Memphis
Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and well-known billionaire heiress, was found dead on September 5 after getting kidnapped last week while out for a jog. The Memphis Police Department confirmed the awful news via Twitter on September 6. Fletcher was abducted on September 2. Local police said at the time...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee
A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Group hunts, ambushes, and shoots officer in stomach: Police
At least three men were arrested after they tracked down, ambushed, and shot a police officer Wednesday in Tennessee, authorities said.
Mother arrested after allegedly taping children to chairs after they took food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly taping three children to chairs and a wall after they took food without permission. According to WKMG-TV, on Aug. 12, investigators with the Department of Children and Families told Daytona Beach police that Ymani Bain allegedly taped the children as a form of punishment. The children’s father reportedly said that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, Bain tied their hands, and the whole body of one child, with tape, and put them "in the wall" after they took a "moon pie without permission."
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida man arrested after stalking a 6-year-old girl, saying he’ll make her ‘a big girl,’ authorities say
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stalking a 6-year-old girl, telling her he’d make her famous and turn her into a "big girl" as she played outside, authorities said. Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, is accused of at least 11 incidents over the past eight months in...
PD: Woman arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty on Sunday. Paola Andrea Gaytan Hernandez, a McAllen resident was charged with animal cruelty after a concerned neighbor called the police about a constant loud barking coming from Hernandez’s residence, authorities said. Police saythey responded to Hernandez’s residence Sunday afternoon […]
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Accused of Stabbing 18-Year-Old Roommate to Death in Their Apartment More Than 15 Years Ago Enters Plea
The woman accused of murdering her roommate has pleaded not guilty. Judge Richard Hager determined there was probable cause that Nichole Erin Rice, then 19, stabbed Anita Knutson, 18, at their apartment in early June 2007 and left her face down in bed, according to The Form of Fargo-Moorhead. As...
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters, two of whom he impregnated. Tyrone Hughley, 37, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years for sexually assaulting the girls, ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the attacks, WKYC reported.
Complex
School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back
A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
Comments / 0