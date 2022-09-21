ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
Black Enterprise

Mother, Child Abducted by 2 Men in Broad Daylight From Target Parking Lot in Tennessee

A woman and her 1-year-old son were held up at gunpoint and abducted while putting away groceries at a Memphis, Tennessee, Target parking lot on Wednesday, report police. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 12 p.m. to 7989 Highway 64 at Target, of two men welding a firearm to force an unidentified mother and her infant into their vehicle after she said she didn’t have any cash on her.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment

New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

Mother arrested after allegedly taping children to chairs after they took food without permission

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly taping three children to chairs and a wall after they took food without permission. According to WKMG-TV, on Aug. 12, investigators with the Department of Children and Families told Daytona Beach police that Ymani Bain allegedly taped the children as a form of punishment. The children’s father reportedly said that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, Bain tied their hands, and the whole body of one child, with tape, and put them "in the wall" after they took a "moon pie without permission."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
People

9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty on Sunday. Paola Andrea Gaytan Hernandez, a McAllen resident was charged with animal cruelty after a concerned neighbor called the police about a constant loud barking coming from Hernandez’s residence, authorities said. Police saythey responded to Hernandez’s residence Sunday afternoon […]
MCALLEN, TX
Complex

School Bus Driver Arrested After Video Shows Him Shoving Black Students, Allegedly Told Them to Sit In Back

A Georgia school bus driver has been fired and arrested after a viral video showed him shoving two Black students. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, James O’Neil, on Friday, charging him with two counts of battery after a cellphone video showed him getting physical with a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old on the school bus. O’Neil is white, and the children's parents have deemed the incident racially motivated.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA

