Monona, IA

12 Best Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa

The oldest city in Iowa, Dubuque lies in the northeast of the state alongside the majestic Mississippi River. Long an important center of shipping, commerce and culture, it has lots of pretty nature spots and interesting historic sights for you to check out. Named after Quebecois explorer Julien Dubuque, the...
DUBUQUE, IA
Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living

The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
IOWA STATE
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School

(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back

A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
DECORAH, IA
Monona, IA
Postville, IA
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
Officer involved accident on Hwy 9

According to the report, a 2010 Ford SUV driven by a Decorah female juvenile was stopped on Highway 9, signaling a turn to the north, when her vehicle was rear-ended by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s 2020 Dodge Durango SUV driven by Christopher Wuebker, 36, of Decorah. Wuebker was cited for failure to stop in an assured, clear distance. Damages were estimated at $20,000 to the Sheriff’s Department SUV and $15,000 to the vehicle driven by the Decorah juvenile. No injuries were reported.
DECORAH, IA
Theft Of Utility Vehicle From East Dubuque Investigated

Authorities are seeking tips from the public on a utility vehicle that was stolen from East Dubuque, then driven into Wisconsin and through Dubuque. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports that a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side, single-cab UTV was taken from a lot near US Highway 20 and Badger Road in East Dubuque at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. It went to a nearby location for about four hours before being driven up Badger Road and into Wisconsin at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to a report, the vehicle then traveled through Dubuque on US Highway 61/151, continuing on Highway 61 toward Maquoketa. The sheriff’s department reports that the UTV might have traveled into the area of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction, Iowa, that morning as well. Anyone with information should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting

The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
DECORAH, IA
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help to find stolen UTV

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV, a news release says. The Bobcat UTV was taken from a lot in rural East Dubuque around the Frontage Road (Highway 20) and Badger Road about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Onalaska Paroled Killer’s Neighbor Says He’s Living in ‘Unregistered Daycare’ With Juvenile

The parole agent for murderer Terrance Shaw told Shaw’s next-door-neighbor in Onalaska that Shaw has privacy rights. She told the parole officer that neighbors believe Shaw is living in an unregistered daycare. She said the agent responded that they are aware of all of that and reiterated that Shaw was approved to live in that house.
ONALASKA, WI
