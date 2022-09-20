Authorities are seeking tips from the public on a utility vehicle that was stolen from East Dubuque, then driven into Wisconsin and through Dubuque. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports that a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side, single-cab UTV was taken from a lot near US Highway 20 and Badger Road in East Dubuque at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. It went to a nearby location for about four hours before being driven up Badger Road and into Wisconsin at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to a report, the vehicle then traveled through Dubuque on US Highway 61/151, continuing on Highway 61 toward Maquoketa. The sheriff’s department reports that the UTV might have traveled into the area of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction, Iowa, that morning as well. Anyone with information should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141.

EAST DUBUQUE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO