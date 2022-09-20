Read full article on original website
Related
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa
The oldest city in Iowa, Dubuque lies in the northeast of the state alongside the majestic Mississippi River. Long an important center of shipping, commerce and culture, it has lots of pretty nature spots and interesting historic sights for you to check out. Named after Quebecois explorer Julien Dubuque, the...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living
The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School
(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back
A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Rural Iowa nursing home closing due to increasing operating costs, staff shortages
FONTANELLE, Iowa — A notice went out to families on Wednesday saying the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Fontanelle would be closing on Nov. 19. The closure is due to multiple challenges seen by the facility like hiring more staff, low resident numbers and complications due to COVID-19.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Decorah Public Opinion
Officer involved accident on Hwy 9
According to the report, a 2010 Ford SUV driven by a Decorah female juvenile was stopped on Highway 9, signaling a turn to the north, when her vehicle was rear-ended by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s 2020 Dodge Durango SUV driven by Christopher Wuebker, 36, of Decorah. Wuebker was cited for failure to stop in an assured, clear distance. Damages were estimated at $20,000 to the Sheriff’s Department SUV and $15,000 to the vehicle driven by the Decorah juvenile. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
Theft Of Utility Vehicle From East Dubuque Investigated
Authorities are seeking tips from the public on a utility vehicle that was stolen from East Dubuque, then driven into Wisconsin and through Dubuque. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports that a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side, single-cab UTV was taken from a lot near US Highway 20 and Badger Road in East Dubuque at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. It went to a nearby location for about four hours before being driven up Badger Road and into Wisconsin at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to a report, the vehicle then traveled through Dubuque on US Highway 61/151, continuing on Highway 61 toward Maquoketa. The sheriff’s department reports that the UTV might have traveled into the area of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction, Iowa, that morning as well. Anyone with information should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
decorahia.org
Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting
The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
ourquadcities.com
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help to find stolen UTV
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV, a news release says. The Bobcat UTV was taken from a lot in rural East Dubuque around the Frontage Road (Highway 20) and Badger Road about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Onalaska Paroled Killer’s Neighbor Says He’s Living in ‘Unregistered Daycare’ With Juvenile
The parole agent for murderer Terrance Shaw told Shaw’s next-door-neighbor in Onalaska that Shaw has privacy rights. She told the parole officer that neighbors believe Shaw is living in an unregistered daycare. She said the agent responded that they are aware of all of that and reiterated that Shaw was approved to live in that house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Dubuque Location of a Fast-Food Chain Closed Today (Sept 20)
Late last week we got word that a Dubuque Retailer, Bed Bath, & Beyond is going to be closing permanently. Today Dubuque lost one location of a national fast food chain.
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
Comments / 0