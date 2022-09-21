Read full article on original website
Kawkawlin Township Gets Pot Business Initiative on Ballot
After a successful petition drive, residents of Kawkawlin will vote on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the township during the November 8th election. Proponents of the ballot initiative are holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 28th at 7 P-M at Kawkawlin Township Hall. They say that that for existing businesses, it would be as simple as changing what tags are used on the plants and products, and that the change could bring additional state funding to Kawkawlin of up to $56,000 per adult-use cannabis retailer.
Saginaw STARS to Reinstate Fares
The Saginaw Transit Authority & Regional Services, or STARS, is reminding residents that transportation fares will return October 1st at a reduced rate. The main bus route fare will be 1 dollar for the general public and 50 cents for seniors or disabled people, down from 1.50 and 75 cents respectively. 30-day passes as well as LIFT Paratransit rides will also cost less compared to pre-pandemic prices. STARS had been using federal relief funds to cover fares through the pandemic, saving Saginaw residents more than 1.25 million dollars in transportation.
Man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Mutilation of Victim’s Body
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling has pleaded guilty to murder. Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed. A judge will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
