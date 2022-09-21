After a successful petition drive, residents of Kawkawlin will vote on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the township during the November 8th election. Proponents of the ballot initiative are holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 28th at 7 P-M at Kawkawlin Township Hall. They say that that for existing businesses, it would be as simple as changing what tags are used on the plants and products, and that the change could bring additional state funding to Kawkawlin of up to $56,000 per adult-use cannabis retailer.

KAWKAWLIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO