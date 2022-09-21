ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longport, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Callaway Responds To Pleasantville, NJ School Board Allegations

Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page has made explosive public allegations about Craig Callaway and what is known as The Callaway Political Organization. The Callaway Family has mastered the art of the messenger absentee ballot and vote by mail processes and have demonstrated the ability to wield disproportionate election influence in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Atlantic County at Large.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Here’s What The Atlantic City Change Of Government Means

There is some confusion about exactly what happens if the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot question passes by the vote of the Atlantic City, New Jersey electorate. The ballot question will provide the voters with the opportunity to change the form of government from the current partisan (Democratic & Republican) structure to a non-partisan format.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: Sept. 22

So far, we have been enjoying a wonderful September. The weather has been beautiful, the sunsets have been amazing, and everyone seems very happy to be in Sea Isle City. As you may recall, during our recent City Council meeting I had the pleasure of announcing the winners of our first ever Beach Tag Art Contest for children, which resulted in nearly 200 entries being submitted to our Beach Tag Office.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint

LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
LONGPORT, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events

FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner

The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Road to nowhere?

For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
downbeach.com

Seashore Gardens celebrates National Assisted Living Week

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Residents of Seashore Gardens Living Center enjoyed a barbecue lunch on the Gardens patio in honor of National Assisted Living Week. The annual observance celebrates the individuals who reside in assisted living facilities nationwide, and helps educate the public about this distinctive aspect of longterm care.​​​​​​​​​​​ ​
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ

