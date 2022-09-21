Read full article on original website
Callaway Responds To Pleasantville, NJ School Board Allegations
Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page has made explosive public allegations about Craig Callaway and what is known as The Callaway Political Organization. The Callaway Family has mastered the art of the messenger absentee ballot and vote by mail processes and have demonstrated the ability to wield disproportionate election influence in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Atlantic County at Large.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Here’s What The Atlantic City Change Of Government Means
There is some confusion about exactly what happens if the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot question passes by the vote of the Atlantic City, New Jersey electorate. The ballot question will provide the voters with the opportunity to change the form of government from the current partisan (Democratic & Republican) structure to a non-partisan format.
seaislenews.com
Mayor’s Message: Sept. 22
So far, we have been enjoying a wonderful September. The weather has been beautiful, the sunsets have been amazing, and everyone seems very happy to be in Sea Isle City. As you may recall, during our recent City Council meeting I had the pleasure of announcing the winners of our first ever Beach Tag Art Contest for children, which resulted in nearly 200 entries being submitted to our Beach Tag Office.
‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint
LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Atlantic City Council Members Rebuke Commissioner Ernest Coursey
In a major Decision 2022 campaign development, three Atlantic City Council members have publicly endorsed Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner over incumbent Ernest Coursey. What is extraordinary about this, is the fact that two of the incumbent Atlantic City Council members are registered Democrats and they have decided to...
Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events
FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
Atlantic City Council Members Endorse Changing Form Of Government
In a major development, we have confirmed that three incumbent members of the Atlantic City Council have decided to publicly support and endorse changing the local form of government in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic City Council Members Jesse Kurtz, Bruce Weekes and LaToya Dunston are enthusiastically supporting the change...
Burlington County to distribute farmers market vouchers to eligible seniors on Sept. 23
WESTAMPTON – The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding seniors of an upcoming deadline to obtain vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables sold at local farmers markets. The deadline for county seniors to obtain the free vouchers is Sept. 30. All fresh produce vouchers must be redeemed at local farmers...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week Is Right Around The Corner
The Fall season has officially arrived. And with it, the always much anticipated Atlantic City Restaurant Week is right around the corner, set for Sunday, October 2, 2022 through Friday, October 7, 2022, featuring many high quality participating restaurants. The New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) is the presenting...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Atlantic City Council Approves Land Acquisition Loan Agreement
(Atlantic) Following a public hearing Wednesday, the Atlantic City Council passed a resolution to enter into a land acquisition loan agreement to borrow a $500,000 taxable general obligation land acquisition bond and provide for the levy of taxes to pay the same. In April, the Atlantic City Council agreed to...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Road to nowhere?
For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
Seashore Gardens celebrates National Assisted Living Week
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Residents of Seashore Gardens Living Center enjoyed a barbecue lunch on the Gardens patio in honor of National Assisted Living Week. The annual observance celebrates the individuals who reside in assisted living facilities nationwide, and helps educate the public about this distinctive aspect of longterm care.
Police join local businesses to monitor unsanctioned, ‘pop-up’ car rallies in Wildwood
Police and businesses in the Wildwoods said they have joined forces this weekend to monitor any unsanctioned, “pop-up” car rallies in light of recent postings on social media. “Several social media posts have been stating there are going to be multiple pop-up meets in the Acme Shopping Center...
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
