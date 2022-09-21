Read full article on original website
Related
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
Alaina Randazzo has to walk down her apartment's hallway building to get to her shower. But she says, "I know all my neighbors, we're all really close," so it doesn't bother her.
Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in...
This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends
Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands. As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market. The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant. On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
15 Fashion Finds at Kohl’s That Could Pass As Designer — Starting at $19
Save big of so many styles that could seriously be mistaken as designer fashion by shopping our picks from Kohl's — details
I found five shoe dupes at Walmart which are 97% less than name-brands like Steve Madden and Converse
A FASHION expert has found five fall dupes from Walmart that are much cheaper than the name brand. Sheena is a beauty blogger and dupe finder whose TikTok is stacked with all kinds of fashion inspiration at lower prices. Her nearly 21,000 followers look to her for styling advice as...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fendi Brought Y2K Fashion to a Luxury Level For its Spring Summer 2023 Women’s Collection
Cargo pants. Navel-baring knit cardigans. Fuzzy sweaters. Slinky slide platforms. These pieces were staples of Y2K fashion and now on constant rotation as the era’s style revival continues dominate today’s fashion. So far, the spring ’23 collections indicate that the macro fashion trend shows no signs of slowing down. And while there are already plenty of mid-market and high street interpretations of the Y2K revival, Fendi’s latest collection shows what the trend can look like when it’s done at a luxury level. For its spring summer ’23 women’s line, which showed Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi womenswear artistic director Kim Jones sent...
2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These software stocks produce the free cash flow and consistent growth to generate above-average returns over many years.
Comments / 0