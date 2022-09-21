Read full article on original website
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Dutchess County New Emergency Readiness App: Why Do You Need It?
Dutchess County has just modified how they give out information to its residents. Not just in case of an emergency, like a tornado or severe snow storm, but also when they are going to be doing road work, or if there is a sensitive resident who cannot be located. They wanted to make it seamless to get the info out, so they are launching a new app.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh works on new $10 million DRI application
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has yet to land one of the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, but it is not giving up hope. The city is developing an application for the next round of those transformative grants, said Mayor Torrance Harvey. “The main thing...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help
More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
Saugerties PD find thief from mid-summer crime
Saugerties Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious female rifling through cars outside of Formisano Bakery in mid-July. Subsequent to the investigation, female Kristen Jones, 27 was taken into custody.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
462 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 - $360,000
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — A property at 462 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls is listed at $360,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Historic Wappingers, NY Barn Demolished After Early Morning Accident
An early morning accident in Wappingers ended with a demolished historic building. In the early morning hours of September 22, 2022, it was reported by that parts of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls were closed due to an accident and fire department activity according to Dutchess County Emergency Management on Facebook.
Is There a Reason Why This Hudson Valley Business is Closed on Mondays?
Like most football fans I dedicate a few days a week to sitting in front of the TV watching football. I love that there are games on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays, three of my favorite days of the week...LOL! I've always said to properly watch football games you need to have the right food, right?
