Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County New Emergency Readiness App: Why Do You Need It?

Dutchess County has just modified how they give out information to its residents. Not just in case of an emergency, like a tornado or severe snow storm, but also when they are going to be doing road work, or if there is a sensitive resident who cannot be located. They wanted to make it seamless to get the info out, so they are launching a new app.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh works on new $10 million DRI application

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has yet to land one of the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, but it is not giving up hope. The city is developing an application for the next round of those transformative grants, said Mayor Torrance Harvey. “The main thing...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘SOB Cut the Catalytic Converter off My Work Van’, Hopewell Man Looking for Help

More and more people in the Hudson Valley are reporting that an expensive part of their vehicles is being stolen with some thefts happening right under their noses. There is one part of the car, van, or truck you drive daily that criminals are looking to steal. The popular part itself is not something that is easily stolen and unfortunately, there isn't much we can do to prevent it from happening to us because the part isn't something that can be locked up.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
Times Herald-Record

Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
NEWBURGH, NY

