i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Tennis gets win over EAWR
No. 1 – Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Mary Mugge, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER HIGH SCH, 8-0 , -, -; No. 2 – Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Desiree Niederbrach, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER HIGH SCH, 8-3 , -, -; No. 3 – Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. E Evers, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER HIGH SCH, 8-0 , -, -; No. 4 – Delaynee Patterson, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Eeriel Sorgea, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER HIGH SCH, 8-3 , -, -;
i70sports.com
Vandalia Drops SCC Matchup to Staunton in Two Sets
Lady Vandals volleyball dropped their second match in a row since going on a 9-match win streak, falling on the road at Staunton 15-25, 12-25. The loss drops the Lady Vandals to 1-2 in the South Central Conference and to 12-9-1 overall on the season. They will have the weekend off before going on the road again to take on Newton on Tuesday.
i70sports.com
BSE Gets Walk-Off Win to Finish Extra Innings Game Spanning Two Days
Top seed Brownstown-St. Elmo is now 2-0 in the Egyptian Illini Conference baseball tournament, but it took 10 innings played across two different days to get the 4-3 win over #3 seed CHBC to get to that point. On Monday, CHBC took a lead in the second inning with AJ Radloff scoring from 3rd on a BSE error to make it 1-0. After five innings of scoreless play, BSE would get themselves on the board for the first time in the game when Adam Atwood would single to right field to score Lucas Powell from second base and tire the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh. CHBC would get out of the inning stranding BSE’s runner Atwood on base to send the game to extra innings. After a scoreless 8th inning, CHBC would break the tie with two outs in the top of the 9th inning as Conner Nowitzke would score on a passed ball followed by Jacob Doty drawing a bases loaded walk to score Clayton Wojcik and make it a 3-1 ballgame. In the bottom half of the inning, Atwood would single after a leadoff flyout and after another flyout, Wyatt Forbes would also single to put runners at the corners for the Bombers. Cade Schaub would then single on a line drive to right field to score Atwood and Kyle Behl would follow that with a line drive single to shortstop to score Forbes and tie the game back up at 3-3. After Schaub was caught stealing to end the 9th inning, the game would be called due to darkness in Brownstown. After scheduling the game to resume on Wednesday afternoon, CHBC would kick things off with Carson Evans getting a leadoff single to centerfield. After a flyout for the first out, Wojcik would draw a walk to put runners at first and second. However, both runners would be stranded on base after a foul tip was caught for the second out and Evans was caught stealing 3rd to end the top half of the 10th. In the bottom of the 10th, BSE would get the first out on a strikeout before Wyatt Stine would single to right field to reach second on an error before Powell would follow that up with a walk to put runners at first and second. Stine would advance to third on a passed ball. Josiah Maxey then singled on a fielder’s choice but Stine would get called out at home on the play for the second out of the half inning. With runners at first and third for BSE, CHBC would opt to intentionally walk Atwood who was 3-3 on the day to load the bases and give the option of a force out anywhere. That would bring Jarrett Pasley to the plate. After fouling off two pitches and taking three high balls for a full count, Pasley would take a low ball four to walk and bring in Powell to give the Bombers the walk-off 4-3 win. BSE is 2-0 on the EIC tournament while CHBC is now 1-1. BSE will take on Mulberry Grove at 7pm on Thursday at Greenville University in their final game of the tournament while CHBC will play Ramsey at 4:15pm in the first game on Thursday, also at GU.
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treat night set in Salem and Centralia
Trick or Treat night has been set in both Salem and Centralia. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl has set Trick or Treat in Salem for Monday night, October 31st, from six to eight pm for those 12 and under. Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder has announced Centralia will stay with the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Schwartz Orchard ribbon cutting marks beginning of new ownership
Last night marked a new beginning for Schwartz Orchard as Adam and Gina Smith, who purchased the orchard from Adam’s uncle Tom Schwartz, cut the ribbon to usher in a new era for the orchard. The festivities included a fine meal, plenty of delicious apple pie, and a drawing for an assortment of prizes.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
A 20-year-old Farina man, Diego Barradas of South Walnut, turned himself in on a domestic battery charge. Illinois State Police arrested 38-year-old James Stroup of Oglesby Street in Salem for unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a notice to appear in court. 30-year-old Billy Williams of South Elm...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois State Police car struck overnight in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating two separate collisions overnight in which one of the agency’s patrol cars was struck. One of the collisions happened in Collinsville. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, an Illinois State Police trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 270 in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Firefighters stand by at Central City gas leak
Centralia Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a natural gas leak in the 300 block of South Harrison Street in Central City during the noon hour Wednesday after a construction crew accidentally cut the line while working to rebuild a portion of a house that had been damaged in a severe storm earlier this year.
Effingham Radio
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
wgel.com
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
