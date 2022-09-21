Top seed Brownstown-St. Elmo is now 2-0 in the Egyptian Illini Conference baseball tournament, but it took 10 innings played across two different days to get the 4-3 win over #3 seed CHBC to get to that point. On Monday, CHBC took a lead in the second inning with AJ Radloff scoring from 3rd on a BSE error to make it 1-0. After five innings of scoreless play, BSE would get themselves on the board for the first time in the game when Adam Atwood would single to right field to score Lucas Powell from second base and tire the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh. CHBC would get out of the inning stranding BSE’s runner Atwood on base to send the game to extra innings. After a scoreless 8th inning, CHBC would break the tie with two outs in the top of the 9th inning as Conner Nowitzke would score on a passed ball followed by Jacob Doty drawing a bases loaded walk to score Clayton Wojcik and make it a 3-1 ballgame. In the bottom half of the inning, Atwood would single after a leadoff flyout and after another flyout, Wyatt Forbes would also single to put runners at the corners for the Bombers. Cade Schaub would then single on a line drive to right field to score Atwood and Kyle Behl would follow that with a line drive single to shortstop to score Forbes and tie the game back up at 3-3. After Schaub was caught stealing to end the 9th inning, the game would be called due to darkness in Brownstown. After scheduling the game to resume on Wednesday afternoon, CHBC would kick things off with Carson Evans getting a leadoff single to centerfield. After a flyout for the first out, Wojcik would draw a walk to put runners at first and second. However, both runners would be stranded on base after a foul tip was caught for the second out and Evans was caught stealing 3rd to end the top half of the 10th. In the bottom of the 10th, BSE would get the first out on a strikeout before Wyatt Stine would single to right field to reach second on an error before Powell would follow that up with a walk to put runners at first and second. Stine would advance to third on a passed ball. Josiah Maxey then singled on a fielder’s choice but Stine would get called out at home on the play for the second out of the half inning. With runners at first and third for BSE, CHBC would opt to intentionally walk Atwood who was 3-3 on the day to load the bases and give the option of a force out anywhere. That would bring Jarrett Pasley to the plate. After fouling off two pitches and taking three high balls for a full count, Pasley would take a low ball four to walk and bring in Powell to give the Bombers the walk-off 4-3 win. BSE is 2-0 on the EIC tournament while CHBC is now 1-1. BSE will take on Mulberry Grove at 7pm on Thursday at Greenville University in their final game of the tournament while CHBC will play Ramsey at 4:15pm in the first game on Thursday, also at GU.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO