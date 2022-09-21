Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Vandalia Drops SCC Matchup to Staunton in Two Sets
Lady Vandals volleyball dropped their second match in a row since going on a 9-match win streak, falling on the road at Staunton 15-25, 12-25. The loss drops the Lady Vandals to 1-2 in the South Central Conference and to 12-9-1 overall on the season. They will have the weekend off before going on the road again to take on Newton on Tuesday.
i70sports.com
BSE Gets Walk-Off Win to Finish Extra Innings Game Spanning Two Days
Top seed Brownstown-St. Elmo is now 2-0 in the Egyptian Illini Conference baseball tournament, but it took 10 innings played across two different days to get the 4-3 win over #3 seed CHBC to get to that point. On Monday, CHBC took a lead in the second inning with AJ Radloff scoring from 3rd on a BSE error to make it 1-0. After five innings of scoreless play, BSE would get themselves on the board for the first time in the game when Adam Atwood would single to right field to score Lucas Powell from second base and tire the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh. CHBC would get out of the inning stranding BSE’s runner Atwood on base to send the game to extra innings. After a scoreless 8th inning, CHBC would break the tie with two outs in the top of the 9th inning as Conner Nowitzke would score on a passed ball followed by Jacob Doty drawing a bases loaded walk to score Clayton Wojcik and make it a 3-1 ballgame. In the bottom half of the inning, Atwood would single after a leadoff flyout and after another flyout, Wyatt Forbes would also single to put runners at the corners for the Bombers. Cade Schaub would then single on a line drive to right field to score Atwood and Kyle Behl would follow that with a line drive single to shortstop to score Forbes and tie the game back up at 3-3. After Schaub was caught stealing to end the 9th inning, the game would be called due to darkness in Brownstown. After scheduling the game to resume on Wednesday afternoon, CHBC would kick things off with Carson Evans getting a leadoff single to centerfield. After a flyout for the first out, Wojcik would draw a walk to put runners at first and second. However, both runners would be stranded on base after a foul tip was caught for the second out and Evans was caught stealing 3rd to end the top half of the 10th. In the bottom of the 10th, BSE would get the first out on a strikeout before Wyatt Stine would single to right field to reach second on an error before Powell would follow that up with a walk to put runners at first and second. Stine would advance to third on a passed ball. Josiah Maxey then singled on a fielder’s choice but Stine would get called out at home on the play for the second out of the half inning. With runners at first and third for BSE, CHBC would opt to intentionally walk Atwood who was 3-3 on the day to load the bases and give the option of a force out anywhere. That would bring Jarrett Pasley to the plate. After fouling off two pitches and taking three high balls for a full count, Pasley would take a low ball four to walk and bring in Powell to give the Bombers the walk-off 4-3 win. BSE is 2-0 on the EIC tournament while CHBC is now 1-1. BSE will take on Mulberry Grove at 7pm on Thursday at Greenville University in their final game of the tournament while CHBC will play Ramsey at 4:15pm in the first game on Thursday, also at GU.
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
southernillinoisnow.com
Trick or Treat night set in Salem and Centralia
Trick or Treat night has been set in both Salem and Centralia. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl has set Trick or Treat in Salem for Monday night, October 31st, from six to eight pm for those 12 and under. Centralia Mayor Bryan Kuder has announced Centralia will stay with the...
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
newschannel20.com
All clear after gas leak near elementary school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
wgel.com
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
Illinois State Police car struck overnight in Collinsville
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating two separate collisions overnight in which one of the agency's patrol cars was struck. One of the collisions happened in Collinsville.
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
wmay.com
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
