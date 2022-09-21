ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grulla, TX

8 More Unaccompanied Migrant Children Found Abandoned at the Border

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wysl6_0i4GAsas00

LA GRULLA, Texas – Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents encountered illegal immigrant unaccompanied (NUC) minor siblings with their U.S. point of contact written on their shirts.

On September 20, at approximately 6:30 a.m., RGC agents encountered a group of 18 illegal migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, and Cuba near La Grulla. Within the group were eight NUCs, to include two brothers, aged two and six, from Guatemala.

The siblings had their names and contact information of their U.S. contact written with a marker on their t-shirts. The migrants were medically screened by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, who determined they were in good health. The group was transported to the station for further investigation.

Name illegalmigrantchildren.jpg Copyright

RGV agents have encountered over 440,000 migrants this fiscal year, 71,000 are NUCs. NUC encounters bring additional challenges for agents in the field and processing centers.  Many of the unaccompanied children encountered by Border Patrol are very young and unable to provide names or phone numbers of family members.

#Border Patrol#Illegal Migrants#Guatemala#Honduras#Rgc#Rgv
