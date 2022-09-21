Read full article on original website
Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday
The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
Glastonbury Festival 2023 Tickets: Lineup Includes Harry Styles, Spice Girls, Elton John?
Glastonbury Festival 2023 ticket sale details are already announced, ahead of its anticipated run on June 2023. According to the festival's official Twitter account, Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will be available for sale this coming November 2022. On November 3, ticket and coach packages for the Glastonbury Festival, 2023 will...
Netflix has dropped its lawsuit against the creators of the unofficial 'Bridgerton' musical, reports say
The streaming giant did not say why it had ended legal action against Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear after suing them in July, Deadline reported.
Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel to Tour for the First Time EVER: Here’s How to Buy Tickets
Good news for hip-hop fans! Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are finally teaming up together for a tour for the first time ever in their careers; what took them so long to collaborate and perform together?. According to Uproxx, the rappers announced their long-awaited tour after serving six years in...
Florence Welch Receives THIS Scary Gift While Singing—Singer Laughs It off Amid Performance
Florence + The Machine is currently touring around the world and lead vocalist Florence Welch received a scary gift from a fan last week that made her laugh while performing; what could this be?. According to People Magazine, the 36-year-old singer and her band recently performed a two-night show at...
Dead & Company Going on Their FINAL Tour Ever? Bobby Weir Reveals Band’s Future
Earlier this year, Dead & Company made headlines after a Rolling Stone article went viral, indicating that the group will stop touring after their scheduled dates in 2022. Even though it was debunked by the members of the band, it appears that it would happen in the future as announced by Bob Weir.
Beyonce 'Rennaisance' Tour Summer 2023 Confirmed: Popstar Finally Doing THIS
Okay, okay, Beyhive, now let's get into formation, cause Queen B is gonna slay next summer as the "Renaissance" Tour is finally confirmed!. However, it was not Beyonce who broke the news. Page Six initially reported the highly-anticipated announcement. very mu. Per the publication, multiple sources have already confirmed to...
Bjork Reveals REAL Reason Why She Left Music Career in the US
Bjork, despite her blooming music career in the US, left the country and moved back to Iceland. After a long wait, Bjork is finally releasing the follow-up album to her LP, "Utopia," which she released in 2017. The Icelandic singer had been expanding her career outside her native country, but she decided to leave her blooming career in the US for a worrying reason.
Young Dirty Bastard – N.Y. State of Mind Tour Feature
Music lovers, rejoice, as famous recording artist Young Dirty Bastard brings the heat with the brand new N.Y. State of Mind tour! Spanning an astounding 25 cities, the tour is set to feature many incredible artists, including huge names like Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes. With such a vast array of performers covering so many different places, the N.Y. State of Mind tour is set to be one of the greatest of all time.
