ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
musictimes.com

Beyonce 'Rennaisance' Tour Summer 2023 Confirmed: Popstar Finally Doing THIS

Okay, okay, Beyhive, now let's get into formation, cause Queen B is gonna slay next summer as the "Renaissance" Tour is finally confirmed!. However, it was not Beyonce who broke the news. Page Six initially reported the highly-anticipated announcement. very mu. Per the publication, multiple sources have already confirmed to...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Bjork Reveals REAL Reason Why She Left Music Career in the US

Bjork, despite her blooming music career in the US, left the country and moved back to Iceland. After a long wait, Bjork is finally releasing the follow-up album to her LP, "Utopia," which she released in 2017. The Icelandic singer had been expanding her career outside her native country, but she decided to leave her blooming career in the US for a worrying reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#American Tour#Tour Bus#Liverpool#North American#Nme#O2 Academy
musictimes.com

Young Dirty Bastard – N.Y. State of Mind Tour Feature

Music lovers, rejoice, as famous recording artist Young Dirty Bastard brings the heat with the brand new N.Y. State of Mind tour! Spanning an astounding 25 cities, the tour is set to feature many incredible artists, including huge names like Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes. With such a vast array of performers covering so many different places, the N.Y. State of Mind tour is set to be one of the greatest of all time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy