During his stint with Bad Boy Records in the 90s, Jadakiss worked as a ghostwriter for Diddy, he said during a podcast episode of "Personal party," hosted by Smoke DZA. "I really hated it," he said as he recalled that time of his career. "After giving [Diddy] 'Benjamins,' 'Victory,' 'Senorita' and a couple remixes I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me. I didn't know how to morph."

