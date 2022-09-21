Read full article on original website
Jadakiss 'Really Hated' Being Diddy's Ghostwriter—Here's Why
During his stint with Bad Boy Records in the 90s, Jadakiss worked as a ghostwriter for Diddy, he said during a podcast episode of "Personal party," hosted by Smoke DZA. "I really hated it," he said as he recalled that time of his career. "After giving [Diddy] 'Benjamins,' 'Victory,' 'Senorita' and a couple remixes I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me. I didn't know how to morph."
Taylor Swift New Song 2022: First Ever Title With 'Swear' Word Coming; Lyrics As 'Vulgar?'
Taylor Swift has composed her first song with an expletive in the title. While she's known for releasing emotional tracks, she used to keep her titles clean. Now that she has in store for her fans a song with a explosive title, will the lyrics be even more "vulgar?" The...
Greyson Chance vs Ellen DeGeneres: Singer Speaks Out TV Host’s TRUE Attitude Behind Closed Doors
Greyson Chance's career skyrocketed at a very young age after a video of himself playing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" in middle school went viral more than a decade ago. Since then, he was invited to guest on Ellen DeGeneres' host, but little did fans know that there's something happening behind closed doors.
Greyson Chance Refused To Watch Justin Bieber's Documentary So Ellen Did THIS To His Mom
In an explosive revelation yesterday, Greyson Chance has doubled the internet's emotions against former daytime show host Ellen DeGeneres. Chance, who rose to prominence, has revealed how his former manager, Ellen, had manipulated and berated him and his mother numerous times during the start of his career. Recently, fans are...
Super Bowl 2023 Performers: Here's Who Fans Want To Perfom on the Halftime Show
Ever since it was announced that Apple Music was announced to replace Pepsi's longstanding sponsorship on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance, the internet has been going wild on their picks and bets on who will be performing on the highly-anticipated night for both sports and music fans. Since the...
NFL・
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Olivia Wilde Reveals Full TRUTH on 'Spitgate'
Earlier this year, the cast of "Don't Worry Darling" has taken over entertainment headlines after issues surrounding Florence Pugh, director Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles emerged, among many others. One that has taken social media by storm is the allegations that Harry Styles spitted on his fellow actor Chris Pine...
Glastonbury Festival 2023 Tickets: Lineup Includes Harry Styles, Spice Girls, Elton John?
Glastonbury Festival 2023 ticket sale details are already announced, ahead of its anticipated run on June 2023. According to the festival's official Twitter account, Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets will be available for sale this coming November 2022. On November 3, ticket and coach packages for the Glastonbury Festival, 2023 will...
John Mayer Opens Up About Bob Saget's Passing, Honors Pal By Doing THIS
John Mayer looks back at the time he spent with his good friend Bob Saget with great fondness. The lessons and legacy of the late comedian still resonate with him to this day. Saget unexpectedly passed away due to an accident in January. He was honored by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. They held their annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event on Sept 21 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Saget was a longtime supporter and volunteer of the foundation.
Is Taylor Swift Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? The TRUTH About Ongoing Rumors Revealed
The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been showcasing big talents from the music industry over the past few decades. Today, many fans are still waiting for them to feature Taylor Swift and news recently broke out that she might be performing next year; could this be true?. Earlier this week,...
NFL・
Sam Smith, Kim Petras New Song Is About Cheating?; Singers Finally Release Long-Awaited Collab
The long wait is over! After teasing their collaboration on TikTok over the past few weeks, Sam Smith and Kim Petras have finally released their highly-anticipated song titled "Unholy." According to Billboard, the two pop stars teamed up to produce the track which revolves around husbands who cheats behind their...
Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Out Noah Cyrus on First Duet: 'You Don't Know Where You're Going'
Noah Cyrus enlisted the help of her father Billy Ray Cyrus for the duet version of "Noah (Stand Still)." An emotional lyric video of the duet was released on Sept. 23. "Noah (Stand Still)" is the opening track of the 22-year-old's debut studio album "The Hardest Part," released on Sept. 16.
Adam Devine Makes Hilarious Clarification Amid Namesake's Controversial Marital Affairs
Throughout the years, many fans have mistaken other important people for their namesake, especially if they are in the same industry or in almost the same niche. In this case, it would seem like "Pitch Perfect's" Adam Devine is taking some of the fans' heat originally intended for Maroon 5 vocalist, Adam Levine.
Barbra Streisand's Supposed Debut Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' FINALLY Drops — 60 Years Later
Apparently, iconic singer Barbra Streisand still has some tricks up her sleeve-an album, "Barbra Streisand - Live at the Bon Soir." The album was recorded back in 1962 and was supposed to be her debut studio album, but was later scrapped for "The Barbra Streisand Album," which went on to win Album of the year at the Grammy Awards.
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion Getting Cozy Before Infamous Tory Lanez Shooting? [LISTEN]
DaBaby is claiming that he slept with rapper Megan Thee Stallion days before the infamous shooting incident she had with Candian MC Tory Lanez in 2020. The unconfirmed revelation comes in his surprise album launch earlier today. DaBaby's decision to drop the recent tidbit seemed to have occurred at a rather controversial timing as the two are wrestling over the now-delayed assault trial.
DJ Akademiks Faces Massive Heat From Hip-Hop Pioneers: LL Cool J, MC Sha-Rock, More!
LL Cool J seemed to be losing his cool when he got a hold of DJ Akademiks' comments on hip-hop legends over on Twitch. DJ Akademiks, a notable internet personality who is very well in touch with current hip-hop artists and rappers, recently dished out his usual fact-bomb unapologetically. According...
Migos Lets Offset Go Completely? Quavo, Takeoff Releasing New Album Without Rapper
Even though Migos doesn't confirm that Offset is no longer a part of the trio anymore, it appears that the two remaining members Quavo and Takeoff are the only ones active within the group as they recently announced their upcoming collaboration album without the other rapper. According to Uproxx, the...
Britney Spears' Elvis Presley Remix To Be Released After Critiques of 'Holder Me Closer' Emerged
Baz Luhrmann hopes to release a popular remix of "Viva Las Vegas" by Elvis Presley and "Toxic" by Britney Spears. Luhrmann is sure that the fan favorite needs to be released, and he's committed to putting the music out there. The song was used in the director's latest Elvis biography,...
