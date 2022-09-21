ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Jadakiss 'Really Hated' Being Diddy's Ghostwriter—Here's Why

During his stint with Bad Boy Records in the 90s, Jadakiss worked as a ghostwriter for Diddy, he said during a podcast episode of "Personal party," hosted by Smoke DZA. "I really hated it," he said as he recalled that time of his career. "After giving [Diddy] 'Benjamins,' 'Victory,' 'Senorita' and a couple remixes I used to feel like it was taking away too much of me. I didn't know how to morph."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Pusha T
Person
Martin Scorsese
musictimes.com

Super Bowl 2023 Performers: Here's Who Fans Want To Perfom on the Halftime Show

Ever since it was announced that Apple Music was announced to replace Pepsi's longstanding sponsorship on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance, the internet has been going wild on their picks and bets on who will be performing on the highly-anticipated night for both sports and music fans. Since the...
NFL
musictimes.com

John Mayer Opens Up About Bob Saget's Passing, Honors Pal By Doing THIS

John Mayer looks back at the time he spent with his good friend Bob Saget with great fondness. The lessons and legacy of the late comedian still resonate with him to this day. Saget unexpectedly passed away due to an accident in January. He was honored by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. They held their annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event on Sept 21 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Saget was a longtime supporter and volunteer of the foundation.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#Music Career#Other Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion Getting Cozy Before Infamous Tory Lanez Shooting? [LISTEN]

DaBaby is claiming that he slept with rapper Megan Thee Stallion days before the infamous shooting incident she had with Candian MC Tory Lanez in 2020. The unconfirmed revelation comes in his surprise album launch earlier today. DaBaby's decision to drop the recent tidbit seemed to have occurred at a rather controversial timing as the two are wrestling over the now-delayed assault trial.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy