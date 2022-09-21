ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Drop-off recycling in Fauntleroy

This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here. valvashon September 24, 2022 (11:46 am) If you have any small TV’s that you were planning on bringing- 19″...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: First post-reopening traffic stats; nighttime lane closures

Two West Seattle Bridge post-reopening notes tonight:. TRAFFIC STATS: While speaking with the West Seattle Transportation Coalition at tonight’s WSTC meeting, new SDOT director Greg Spotts shared a few traffic stats from the first few post-reopening days. He said the bridge traffic on Monday and Tuesday was 66 percent of comparable pre-closure days. Low-bridge volumes are down by half. Detour-route traffic is down 30 to 50 percent. But some other streets have seen an increase, Spotts said, such as 35th SW – at 35th/Raymond, traffic rose 12 percent.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Water Taxi to keep all-day, every-day service again this fall/winter

1:43 PM: One of the questions remaining unanswered after the West Seattle Bridge reopening was whether the West Seattle Water Taxi would go back to limited service this fall/winter. In pre-pandemic times, the standard fall/winter plan was to reduce service to am/pm commute weekday service only, but last year the 7-day-a-week, all-day service was maintained through the chillier seasons. We asked recently what the plan was for this year and the answer was that it was still being finalized. Now, the announcement is just in:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL: Two replacement alternatives remain; Cove Park spared

Here’s a recap of what made it into the second level of screening:. 4 alternatives have since been screened out, said WSB’s Mark Bandy – basically the ones that proposed some form of increased off-dock holding, either an extra lane on Fauntleroy Way, an extra line south of the dock on Wildwood, or two other proposals for remote holding areas. Tolon then showed the two alternatives they’re basically down to, consolidating the options that remained – either same-size dock with Good To Go and/or advance ticketing, or an expanded dock that would mostly add capacity via length rather than width.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
westseattleblog.com

FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to one boat tonight

From Washington State Ferries – the Triangle Route is going down to one boat again:. Due to a lack of crew the M/V Issaquah will secure at 5:40 p.m. at Vashon. M/V Kitsap will become the #1 boat out of Vashon at 5:45 p.m. and will remain as the #1 vessel for the remainder of the service day. One boat service for the remainder of the service day.
VASHON, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 things to know

(Friday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall. Tonight the sun sets at 7:03 pm) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. ROAD WORK: From SDOT:. -We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle Bridge#Ferries#Weather#Sdot#Wsb
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Here’s why Junction TrueValue was unexpectedly closed this morning

11:41 AM: Thanks for the tip. We went to Junction TrueValue after a texter said it was unexpectedly closed for “a medical emergency.” When we got there, we found a responder from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which handles death investigations. TrueValue staff told us that a customer came in this morning and collapsed; medics were called and tried to revive him but could not. That’s all we know so far; the store is expected to reopen at some point this afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Sights in the sky: Those were Starlink satellites, again

Thanks for the tips and pics. Once again, a SpaceX rocket launch deploying Starlink satellites has led to a startling sighting in the West Seattle sky. This time, they launched 52 satellites for more internet connectivity in certain regions of the world. Another launch last month led to a similar sighting. Today’s launch was at 4:32 pm our time; the next one, according to EarthSky, could be as soon as Friday (September 30th).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Second off-leash area for West Seattle dogs? Money’s in the new Park District proposal

Next week the City Council, meeting as the Seattle Park District Governing Board, will consider finalizing the district’s 2023-2028 funding plan. The district provides supplemental funding to the Parks and Recreation department (SPR). This week Councilmember Andrew Lewis, as governing board president, presented his version of the budget proposal, which adds more money and projects to what Mayor Bruce Harrell already had proposed. One of those added projects would be a second off-leash area (dog park) for West Seattle. Note the second-to-last line on this slide from a meeting earlier this week:
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
westseattleblog.com

AUTUMN ARRIVES: Equinox sunset with Alice

For the first sunset of fall, the sun glowed between the Lincoln Park trees, and Solstice Park‘s equinox marker sparkled. These were all among the sights at Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch, along with Alice’s interactive explanation of what happens at the equinox moment (which this time happened less than an hour before sunset):
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE ART: Your annual chance to show your creation(s) at Southwest Library

(SPL-provided collage of photos featuring artists who participated in 2018) This year’s Southwest Artist Showcase is almost here – the art show open to everyone! One week until you can take your creation(s) to Southwest Library, September 28-30, for the October 2-30 show. Anyone who lives in the West/Southwest Seattle area can bring in up to two pieces of art. Library staffers set up the show, and then it’s open all month for everyone to see. After the show ends on October 30th, you have until November 4th to go retrieve your work. This is a non-juried show, no entry fees, in its 30th year at the library. If you want to participate, just bring your art to the library during its regular open hours on those three days. One caveat from the library: “Please note that some works may not be included if their size or construction prevents their effective display in the library.” Questions? Call the library at 206-684-7455.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Memorial gathering Saturday for Charles Van Valkenburg, 1930-2022

Chuck was born in Oneonta, N.Y., to Oscar and Marguerite Van Valkenburg. Chuck spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, yet upon graduating high school in 1948, he spread his wings and joined the Army. His stories of traveling west are those that books are made of, enjoyable and exhilarating. Chuck proudly and honorably served our country until 1952 and fought in the Korean War, receiving many service awards. Chuck then went on to earn his B.S. in aeronautical engineering.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Memorial service Friday for Sandra L. Dahl, 1937-2022

Sandra Lee Dahl was born on April 30, 1937, and remained a lifelong resident of West Seattle. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1955, and enrolled at the University of Washington without any clarity regarding a career path. After prayer, she felt led to become a teacher. She struggled through, and hated, every minute of her studies, but, upon graduation from college in 1959, she felt immediately at home the moment she stepped into her first classroom.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy