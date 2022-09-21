Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Drop-off recycling in Fauntleroy
This is free (though you can donate to help them cover the costs if you want to). The list of what they’re accepting, and not accepting, this time is here. valvashon September 24, 2022 (11:46 am) If you have any small TV’s that you were planning on bringing- 19″...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: First post-reopening traffic stats; nighttime lane closures
Two West Seattle Bridge post-reopening notes tonight:. TRAFFIC STATS: While speaking with the West Seattle Transportation Coalition at tonight’s WSTC meeting, new SDOT director Greg Spotts shared a few traffic stats from the first few post-reopening days. He said the bridge traffic on Monday and Tuesday was 66 percent of comparable pre-closure days. Low-bridge volumes are down by half. Detour-route traffic is down 30 to 50 percent. But some other streets have seen an increase, Spotts said, such as 35th SW – at 35th/Raymond, traffic rose 12 percent.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Water Taxi to keep all-day, every-day service again this fall/winter
1:43 PM: One of the questions remaining unanswered after the West Seattle Bridge reopening was whether the West Seattle Water Taxi would go back to limited service this fall/winter. In pre-pandemic times, the standard fall/winter plan was to reduce service to am/pm commute weekday service only, but last year the 7-day-a-week, all-day service was maintained through the chillier seasons. We asked recently what the plan was for this year and the answer was that it was still being finalized. Now, the announcement is just in:
westseattleblog.com
FAUNTLEROY FERRY TERMINAL: Two replacement alternatives remain; Cove Park spared
Here’s a recap of what made it into the second level of screening:. 4 alternatives have since been screened out, said WSB’s Mark Bandy – basically the ones that proposed some form of increased off-dock holding, either an extra lane on Fauntleroy Way, an extra line south of the dock on Wildwood, or two other proposals for remote holding areas. Tolon then showed the two alternatives they’re basically down to, consolidating the options that remained – either same-size dock with Good To Go and/or advance ticketing, or an expanded dock that would mostly add capacity via length rather than width.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
Change-of-seasons sunset watch, West Seattle Transportation Coalition, much more on your Thursday list
(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Fall arrives tonight! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. COMMUNITY PLAY DATE: 4:30-6:30 pm at Community School of West Seattle, “open to all former, current, future, and prospective CSWS families.”. BUGS AND BREWS: 5:30 pm...
westseattleblog.com
FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to one boat tonight
From Washington State Ferries – the Triangle Route is going down to one boat again:. Due to a lack of crew the M/V Issaquah will secure at 5:40 p.m. at Vashon. M/V Kitsap will become the #1 boat out of Vashon at 5:45 p.m. and will remain as the #1 vessel for the remainder of the service day. One boat service for the remainder of the service day.
westseattleblog.com
SATURDAY: Here’s how to join West Seattle businesses in celebrating the bridge’s comeback
This will be the first full weekend since the West Seattle Bridge reopened, and businesses invite you to celebrate. Here’s what’s happening tomorrow (Saturday, September 24th):. SIDEWALK SALE: All day in The Junction, participating merchants will be having sidewalk sales on Saturday. That includes deals – according to...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 things to know
(Friday night sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall. Tonight the sun sets at 7:03 pm) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. ROAD WORK: From SDOT:. -We’re paving a section of Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and SW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Here’s why Junction TrueValue was unexpectedly closed this morning
11:41 AM: Thanks for the tip. We went to Junction TrueValue after a texter said it was unexpectedly closed for “a medical emergency.” When we got there, we found a responder from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which handles death investigations. TrueValue staff told us that a customer came in this morning and collapsed; medics were called and tried to revive him but could not. That’s all we know so far; the store is expected to reopen at some point this afternoon.
westseattleblog.com
Sights in the sky: Those were Starlink satellites, again
Thanks for the tips and pics. Once again, a SpaceX rocket launch deploying Starlink satellites has led to a startling sighting in the West Seattle sky. This time, they launched 52 satellites for more internet connectivity in certain regions of the world. Another launch last month led to a similar sighting. Today’s launch was at 4:32 pm our time; the next one, according to EarthSky, could be as soon as Friday (September 30th).
westseattleblog.com
Second off-leash area for West Seattle dogs? Money’s in the new Park District proposal
Next week the City Council, meeting as the Seattle Park District Governing Board, will consider finalizing the district’s 2023-2028 funding plan. The district provides supplemental funding to the Parks and Recreation department (SPR). This week Councilmember Andrew Lewis, as governing board president, presented his version of the budget proposal, which adds more money and projects to what Mayor Bruce Harrell already had proposed. One of those added projects would be a second off-leash area (dog park) for West Seattle. Note the second-to-last line on this slide from a meeting earlier this week:
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Darryl, bolted during burglary – September 24, 2022 7:43 pm
My house was broken into and my dog ran away in the Fairmount Park neighborhood. His name is Darryl and he is very nervous and will run away from anyone but myself. My number is 206-909-2365. HL September 24, 2022 (8:48 pm) this looks like a dog i saw around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – September 23, 2022 3:25 pm
This puppy was found on Westside School’s campus today 9.23.22. It is is safe and currently at a teacher’s house. Please contact Nicole at 206-859-9262.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Here’s why Highland Park Elementary sheltered in place (updated Friday)
1:01 PM: Thanks for the tips. Highland Park Elementary families got a message that the school had been sheltering in place due to “suspicious activity” nearby. We checked with SPD, which says police have cleared the scene, and said a responding officer summarized the incident this way:. “At...
westseattleblog.com
AUTUMN ARRIVES: Equinox sunset with Alice
For the first sunset of fall, the sun glowed between the Lincoln Park trees, and Solstice Park‘s equinox marker sparkled. These were all among the sights at Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch, along with Alice’s interactive explanation of what happens at the equinox moment (which this time happened less than an hour before sunset):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: Your annual chance to show your creation(s) at Southwest Library
(SPL-provided collage of photos featuring artists who participated in 2018) This year’s Southwest Artist Showcase is almost here – the art show open to everyone! One week until you can take your creation(s) to Southwest Library, September 28-30, for the October 2-30 show. Anyone who lives in the West/Southwest Seattle area can bring in up to two pieces of art. Library staffers set up the show, and then it’s open all month for everyone to see. After the show ends on October 30th, you have until November 4th to go retrieve your work. This is a non-juried show, no entry fees, in its 30th year at the library. If you want to participate, just bring your art to the library during its regular open hours on those three days. One caveat from the library: “Please note that some works may not be included if their size or construction prevents their effective display in the library.” Questions? Call the library at 206-684-7455.
westseattleblog.com
Memorial gathering Saturday for Charles Van Valkenburg, 1930-2022
Chuck was born in Oneonta, N.Y., to Oscar and Marguerite Van Valkenburg. Chuck spent most of his childhood in an orphanage, yet upon graduating high school in 1948, he spread his wings and joined the Army. His stories of traveling west are those that books are made of, enjoyable and exhilarating. Chuck proudly and honorably served our country until 1952 and fought in the Korean War, receiving many service awards. Chuck then went on to earn his B.S. in aeronautical engineering.
westseattleblog.com
Memorial service Friday for Sandra L. Dahl, 1937-2022
Sandra Lee Dahl was born on April 30, 1937, and remained a lifelong resident of West Seattle. She graduated from West Seattle High School in 1955, and enrolled at the University of Washington without any clarity regarding a career path. After prayer, she felt led to become a teacher. She struggled through, and hated, every minute of her studies, but, upon graduation from college in 1959, she felt immediately at home the moment she stepped into her first classroom.
Comments / 0