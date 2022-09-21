Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Is Taylor Swift Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? The TRUTH About Ongoing Rumors Revealed
The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been showcasing big talents from the music industry over the past few decades. Today, many fans are still waiting for them to feature Taylor Swift and news recently broke out that she might be performing next year; could this be true?. Earlier this week,...
NFL・
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s The Most Ridiculous Assignment A Teacher Has Ever Given You?
We all had at least one.
musictimes.com
Apple Music Takes Over Super Bowl Halftime Show: Fans Want THIS Artist To Perform Next
Apple Music is taking over as the major sponsor for the annual Super Bowl Weekend, replacing Pepsi as the longstanding advertiser on one of the most important nights in the United States of America. With the streaming platform taking over the sponsorship, fans on social media are quick to place...
musictimes.com
Julia Michaels, JP Saxe Split: Tease Breakup Songs Directed At Each Other
It seems that after three years of being together, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe have called it quits, sources revealed to People Magazine. While the pair have not directly addressed the split, rumors have already been spreading around following some teasers released by the singer-songwriters. The pair got into a...
musictimes.com
Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel to Tour for the First Time EVER: Here’s How to Buy Tickets
Good news for hip-hop fans! Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are finally teaming up together for a tour for the first time ever in their careers; what took them so long to collaborate and perform together?. According to Uproxx, the rappers announced their long-awaited tour after serving six years in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Olivia Wilde Reveals Full TRUTH on 'Spitgate'
Earlier this year, the cast of "Don't Worry Darling" has taken over entertainment headlines after issues surrounding Florence Pugh, director Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles emerged, among many others. One that has taken social media by storm is the allegations that Harry Styles spitted on his fellow actor Chris Pine...
musictimes.com
Greyson Chance vs Ellen DeGeneres: Singer Speaks Out TV Host’s TRUE Attitude Behind Closed Doors
Greyson Chance's career skyrocketed at a very young age after a video of himself playing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" in middle school went viral more than a decade ago. Since then, he was invited to guest on Ellen DeGeneres' host, but little did fans know that there's something happening behind closed doors.
musictimes.com
Camila Cabello Makes Big Move on Her Music Career After 'The Voice' TV Debut
After her recent debut as an official Coach on "The Voice US" last Monday, Camila Cabello made a huge move in her music career recently - leaving her initial music label, Epic Records. Epic Records helped the former "Fifth Harmony" star to kickstart her music career. Cabello has released a...
musictimes.com
Spice Girls Reunion Tour Finally Happening? Mel C Drops Huge Defining Update
Sorry, Spice Girls fans, it looks like a reunion tour would not be happening in the near future. After much speculations and unconfirmed reports, Mel C aka Sporty Spice has confirmed to BBC that a Spice Girl Reunion would not be possible. "I wish I could say there were shows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Halsey Regrets Music Career, Restless to be 'Somewhere More Meaningful' After Food Poisoning?
Halsey revealed in an honest social media post that she frequently questions whether she "chose the wrong life" for themselves. It feels as of the moment that this is not a meaningful path for them. They are not however, closing doors to finding meaning in this path. In a thoughtful...
musictimes.com
John Mayer Opens Up About Bob Saget's Passing, Honors Pal By Doing THIS
John Mayer looks back at the time he spent with his good friend Bob Saget with great fondness. The lessons and legacy of the late comedian still resonate with him to this day. Saget unexpectedly passed away due to an accident in January. He was honored by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. They held their annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event on Sept 21 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Saget was a longtime supporter and volunteer of the foundation.
musictimes.com
Sam Smith, Kim Petras New Song Is About Cheating?; Singers Finally Release Long-Awaited Collab
The long wait is over! After teasing their collaboration on TikTok over the past few weeks, Sam Smith and Kim Petras have finally released their highly-anticipated song titled "Unholy." According to Billboard, the two pop stars teamed up to produce the track which revolves around husbands who cheats behind their...
musictimes.com
Dead & Company Going on Their FINAL Tour Ever? Bobby Weir Reveals Band’s Future
Earlier this year, Dead & Company made headlines after a Rolling Stone article went viral, indicating that the group will stop touring after their scheduled dates in 2022. Even though it was debunked by the members of the band, it appears that it would happen in the future as announced by Bob Weir.
musictimes.com
Young Dirty Bastard – N.Y. State of Mind Tour Feature
Music lovers, rejoice, as famous recording artist Young Dirty Bastard brings the heat with the brand new N.Y. State of Mind tour! Spanning an astounding 25 cities, the tour is set to feature many incredible artists, including huge names like Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes. With such a vast array of performers covering so many different places, the N.Y. State of Mind tour is set to be one of the greatest of all time.
musictimes.com
Adam Devine Makes Hilarious Clarification Amid Namesake's Controversial Marital Affairs
Throughout the years, many fans have mistaken other important people for their namesake, especially if they are in the same industry or in almost the same niche. In this case, it would seem like "Pitch Perfect's" Adam Devine is taking some of the fans' heat originally intended for Maroon 5 vocalist, Adam Levine.
musictimes.com
Barbra Streisand's Supposed Debut Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' FINALLY Drops — 60 Years Later
Apparently, iconic singer Barbra Streisand still has some tricks up her sleeve-an album, "Barbra Streisand - Live at the Bon Soir." The album was recorded back in 1962 and was supposed to be her debut studio album, but was later scrapped for "The Barbra Streisand Album," which went on to win Album of the year at the Grammy Awards.
musictimes.com
Lil Nas X Exceeds Expectations With 'Star Walkin' MV For League Of Legends [WATCH]
Lil Nas X was named the "President of League of Legends," and as the president, he gets to produce an anthem and music video for the annual Worlds tournament. "Star Walkin" was released on Sept. 22, and League Of Legends fans and players are in for a treat-the music video is lined with easter eggs.
Comments / 0