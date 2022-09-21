ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff
musictimes.com

Julia Michaels, JP Saxe Split: Tease Breakup Songs Directed At Each Other

It seems that after three years of being together, Julia Michaels and JP Saxe have called it quits, sources revealed to People Magazine. While the pair have not directly addressed the split, rumors have already been spreading around following some teasers released by the singer-songwriters. The pair got into a...
musictimes.com

Camila Cabello Makes Big Move on Her Music Career After 'The Voice' TV Debut

After her recent debut as an official Coach on "The Voice US" last Monday, Camila Cabello made a huge move in her music career recently - leaving her initial music label, Epic Records. Epic Records helped the former "Fifth Harmony" star to kickstart her music career. Cabello has released a...
musictimes.com

John Mayer Opens Up About Bob Saget's Passing, Honors Pal By Doing THIS

John Mayer looks back at the time he spent with his good friend Bob Saget with great fondness. The lessons and legacy of the late comedian still resonate with him to this day. Saget unexpectedly passed away due to an accident in January. He was honored by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. They held their annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine event on Sept 21 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Saget was a longtime supporter and volunteer of the foundation.
musictimes.com

Young Dirty Bastard – N.Y. State of Mind Tour Feature

Music lovers, rejoice, as famous recording artist Young Dirty Bastard brings the heat with the brand new N.Y. State of Mind tour! Spanning an astounding 25 cities, the tour is set to feature many incredible artists, including huge names like Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes. With such a vast array of performers covering so many different places, the N.Y. State of Mind tour is set to be one of the greatest of all time.
