Fairfax County, VA

WSET

Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Society
Falls Church, VA
Education
Falls Church, VA
Society
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Falls Church, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Person
Ralph Northam
WSET

More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Michigan's Wube rallies for 2022 Ten Miler crown; Ngige sets new female record

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An exciting Virginia Ten Miler saw no separation between the lead pack of runners until the final charge down Langhorne Road. In a battle to the finish line, Michigan's Melkamu Wube surged ahead, edging the pack for the 2022 title, with a blazing fast time of 47.48 - just a one second margin over James Ngandu of Ohio, and Shadrack Keter of Chapel Hill, NC.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WUSA9

'He's not qualified per our own criteria' | Board member speaks out on new Spotsylvania superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The controversial pick for school superintendent in Spotsylvania County has signed a contract for the job despite no background in education. A spokesman for the school board told WUSA9 Mark Taylor signed the contract for $245,000 per year. That's $30,000 more than his predecessor was paid, with nearly four years of pay guaranteed.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Education
WSET

Polls are open: Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Friday, Sept. 23, and will continue through Nov. 5. To vote early in person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
VIRGINIA STATE

