WSET
Youngkin's K-12 Digital Mapping Program supports best-in-class tech to protect VA schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
Northern Va. school leaders response to Youngkin’s model transgender policy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Decision makers in Northern Virginia school districts are pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model transgender student policy, many of whom saying it would harm those students. The policy, which is not in place yet, could even face legal challenges before it begins. “Unfortunately, with this governor, […]
'The words are very clear' | Youngkin argues he can withdraw Virginia from RGGI under current law
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasserted his belief that he can withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state carbon emission reduction program, without a new law being passed. The Republican governor briefly talked about RGGI during a stop in Virginia Beach...
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
WSET
More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
WSET
Honor Flight to take Central, SWVA Veterans to visit Washington D.C. Memorials for free
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will execute Mission 5 on October 21 through 23, taking veterans from our area to Washington D.C. free of charge. The trip will depart from and return to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. The hub will be bringing...
WSET
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
WSET
Michigan's Wube rallies for 2022 Ten Miler crown; Ngige sets new female record
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An exciting Virginia Ten Miler saw no separation between the lead pack of runners until the final charge down Langhorne Road. In a battle to the finish line, Michigan's Melkamu Wube surged ahead, edging the pack for the 2022 title, with a blazing fast time of 47.48 - just a one second margin over James Ngandu of Ohio, and Shadrack Keter of Chapel Hill, NC.
'He's not qualified per our own criteria' | Board member speaks out on new Spotsylvania superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The controversial pick for school superintendent in Spotsylvania County has signed a contract for the job despite no background in education. A spokesman for the school board told WUSA9 Mark Taylor signed the contract for $245,000 per year. That's $30,000 more than his predecessor was paid, with nearly four years of pay guaranteed.
WSET
Polls are open: Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins on Friday, Sept. 23, and will continue through Nov. 5. To vote early in person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WSET
'Cider & Apples Galore:' Virginia Cider Trail celebrates fall season with special events
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This Fall, you can visit stops along the Virginia Cider Trail for events, cider, and apples galore. Twenty Virginia Cider Trail cideries will host events from September 23 through November 25 to celebrate the fall season. The fall season is very important to cideries. They...
