Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Man charged with defacing Washington Monument with anti-government message
A man was caught red-handed after vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument with red paint and an anti-government message. Shaun Ray Deaton, 44, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of trespassing, tampering and vandalism, the U.S. Park Police announced Wednesday. Splattered across the base of...
US Park Police arrest man after Washington Monument vandalized with red paint
The National Park Service began cleaning the monument early Wednesday. The restoration process was not expected to impact visitation.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Trump fan admits dragging cop down Capitol steps
WASHINGTON — A man who wore a "Trump 2020" hat as he beat one officer and dragged another down the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, admitting telling officers "you're gonna die tonight" and repeatedly assaulting law enforcement. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, from Georgia, bragged...
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
americanmilitarynews.com
Arlington’s Confederate Memorial should go, commission says
The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
Lawsuits to stop removal of confederate monuments dropped
Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Washington, D.C.
Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
From 'house of horrors' to Capitol Hill, beagles and lawmakers fighting for change
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Some of those now famous beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, popped up on Capitol Hill Thursday. The dogs are from an Envigo breeding facility which is closing after multiple animal welfare violations. On Thursday morning, Congressional staffers got a chance to play with the beagles and see what lawmakers are fighting to change.
WSET
They saved beagles in Virginia; now Homeward Trails is rescuing cats in war-torn Ukraine
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, volunteer Shana Aufenkamp is preparing to save cats a world away in war-torn Ukraine. “When the war broke out in Ukraine I’m immediately started thinking how I can help," Aufenkamp said. Aufenkamp, who speaks...
Washington Examiner
Namesake of landmark Supreme Court case scores another Second Amendment win in DC
A Washington, D.C. , regulatory limit on how much ammunition a concealed carry handgun permit holder can carry was removed after a local resident filed a lawsuit in federal court this summer. On Sept. 14, Robert J. Contee III of the Metropolitan Police Department gave notice to the U.S. District...
Comments / 0