To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
Authorities returned nearly 60 antiquities worth an estimated $19 million to Italy in a repatriation ceremony on Monday. Around a third of the objects had been seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Fabrizio Di Michele, Consul General of Italy, was among the Italian officials present at the ceremony to receive the items on behalf of the Italian government. In a statement, Di Michele applauded the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Homeland Security, who conducted investigations that led to the recovery of the artifacts. He called their ongoing efforts “tireless and steadfast.” Last week, reports circulated that the Met...
Pat Steir, the artist behind giant abstractions composed of gorgeous pours of paint, has officially joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. Her first show with Hauser & Wirth will take place in New York in November. The representation, rumors of which were first reported in Artnet News‘s “Wet Paint” column last month, will be global, meaning that Hauser & Wirth will be able to show Steir’s art at all 16 of its galleries, in cities like New York, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Zurich. Her New York show this fall will carry the...
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HEADING TO AUCTION. Melanie Gerlis at the Financial Times reports on two forthcoming sales. First, major works from the collection of Roger Sant and his late wife Vicki Sant will head to Christie’s this November. While the couple has promised its stellar holdings of Les Nabis to the Phillips Collection, these 30 works are “pieces we bought just because we loved them,” Roger said. Highlights include Joan Mitchell’s dazzling 1989 Untitled, Diptych , which carries an estimate of $10 million to $15 million, and Gauguin’s Pêcheur et baigneurs sur l’Aven (1888), with an estimate of $6 million to $8 million. Meanwhile, Stanley Whitney has...
