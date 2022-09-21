Read full article on original website
Man charged with shooting, killing sister in North Carolina, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray who was taken to the hospital where she died. Greensboro […]
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
WOKV.com
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Men riding four-wheelers found the bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, in Orange County. (NCD)
KRMG
Police: Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Police: Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Family members had reported Lyric missing on Sept. 17 and Clark had last been seen around 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, according to reports. (NCD)
elonnewsnetwork.com
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case
A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
SBI called in to investigate North Carolina deputy-involved shooting
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday for service in the northeast region of the county […]
cbs17
Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach 1 day after fatal shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Investigators tracked the shooting suspect down nearly 200 miles away in South Carolina.
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in NC, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A man accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward in the Mooresville area. […]
alamancenews.com
Manhunt on for 17-year-old suspect in double homicide that included Eastern High student
Orange County’s sheriff has announced that he has filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two teens, including an Eastern High School student, who were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the woods in western Orange County.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
2 suspects rob 11 North Carolina businesses in September, police need public’s help finding criminals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham. The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find. Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person Sept. 9 in the parking lot […]
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
