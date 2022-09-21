ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
elonnewsnetwork.com

Suspect named in Orange County homicide case

A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police ID, arrest man for attempted armed robbery with a wig, trash bag

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested one person on Wednesday for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Raleigh on Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at the Wells Fargo at 2001 Clark Avenue. NC State police also put out an alert of the attempted crime as it was near the campus.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Murder#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Lyric Woods
FOX8 News

Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy