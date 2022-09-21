ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
