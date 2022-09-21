ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

The Hill

Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Nine key cases Supreme Court will hear in 2022-23 session

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight important upcoming Supreme Court cases and how they might affect the rule of law.]. It will be tough — if not impossible — for the Supreme Court to top the 2021-22 term when it comes to both drama and results that pleased the conservative legal community (not to mention conservatives in general).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders

KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County, the administrator of the Cooper County Public […] The post Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Salon

A crucial precedent? New Mexico Trump loyalist barred from office over Jan. 6 insurrection

A New Mexico judge ordered that Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," be removed from office for violating the 14th Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which the judge described as an insurrection. District Court Judge Francis Mathew further ruled that Griffin was permanently disqualified from holding public office.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
CBS Miami

Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law

TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Judge Rules That Arizona Can Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years, a decision that drew immediate criticism from abortion-rights activists and Democrats and is likely to be appealed. Pima County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect as the state's attorney general promptly promised to appeal the decision. Bloomington-based Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon said in her ruling on the law, which...
INDIANA STATE
Reason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. State constitutions don't have enumerated powers like the U.S. Constitution. On the one hand, that's a dangerous thing. On the other, state constitutions try to compensate by guaranteeing rights even more strongly than the federal version. And a key aspect of that guarantee is judicial engagement. So says IJ's Anthony Sanders in his review, over at Duke Law's Judicature, of the book Who Decides? by Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton.
CONGRESS & COURTS

