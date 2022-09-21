Read full article on original website
Supreme Court says Alabama can carry out execution
Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injection of Alan Miller going forward.
Scrubs Magazine
NC Supreme Court Rules Nurses Can Face Legal Liability for Following Doctor’s Orders
In a split decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that nurses can be held liable for medical errors and mistakes – even if they were carrying out the doctor’s orders. The ruling strikes down a 90-year-old legal precedent protecting nurses and healthcare workers from prosecution related to these kinds of incidents.
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
Kagan calls leak of draft opinion overturning Roe 'horrible' and expects investigation update by month's end
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade last term "horrible" and said she expects justices to be given a status update by the end of the month on an investigation into the leak.
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
Washington Examiner
Nine key cases Supreme Court will hear in 2022-23 session
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight important upcoming Supreme Court cases and how they might affect the rule of law.]. It will be tough — if not impossible — for the Supreme Court to top the 2021-22 term when it comes to both drama and results that pleased the conservative legal community (not to mention conservatives in general).
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, will speak with the House Jan. 6 panel
The committee asked to interview Thomas on her communications with a lawyer pushing for then-Vice President Pence to block the count of the 2020 election results.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021.
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County, the administrator of the Cooper County Public […] The post Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
A crucial precedent? New Mexico Trump loyalist barred from office over Jan. 6 insurrection
A New Mexico judge ordered that Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," be removed from office for violating the 14th Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which the judge described as an insurrection. District Court Judge Francis Mathew further ruled that Griffin was permanently disqualified from holding public office.
Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law
TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
US News and World Report
Judge Rules That Arizona Can Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Arizona judge ruled on Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years, a decision that drew immediate criticism from abortion-rights activists and Democrats and is likely to be appealed. Pima County Superior...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans...
Arizona judge allows state to enforce decades-old abortion ban
An Arizona judge unblocked a law dating back to before it became a state that nearly bans abortion, with the exception of danger to the mother's life, that had previously been blocked for almost 50 years.
County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect as the state's attorney general promptly promised to appeal the decision. Bloomington-based Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon said in her ruling on the law, which...
Indiana appeals judge's order blocking state's abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The state of Indiana has appealed a judge's order that blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state's high court to take up the case. The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. State constitutions don't have enumerated powers like the U.S. Constitution. On the one hand, that's a dangerous thing. On the other, state constitutions try to compensate by guaranteeing rights even more strongly than the federal version. And a key aspect of that guarantee is judicial engagement. So says IJ's Anthony Sanders in his review, over at Duke Law's Judicature, of the book Who Decides? by Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton.
