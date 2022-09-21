Read full article on original website
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
Minnesota man sentenced to life for selling fentanyl from 'China-based drug suppliers' that killed 11 people
A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after being convicted of coordinating with "China-based drug suppliers" to ship deadly fentanyl disguised as Adderall pills to U.S. customers. Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, Minnesota, was convicted in March of distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl, resulting in the...
Four Washington state cities rank in the bottom half of best and worst places to retire
(The Center Square) – Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on this year’s best and worst places to retire. Four Washington state cities made the list, but all were in the bottom half of the 182 cities ranked. Seattle was Washington’s top-ranked city, coming in at No....
This spot allows you to be in 4 different U.S. states at once
Four Corners MonumentCredit: Simon Reinhardt; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the Southwestern United States, there is a point shared by four states - Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. This point is in the Four Corners region and a monument called the Four Corners Monument marks the quadripoint of all four states. The Four Corners Monument also marks the boundary between the Navajo Nation and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Reservation.
Biologists in Minnesota are Finding More Insecticides in Whitetail Deer Than Ever Before
In a 2019 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Ungulate Research study, scientists found insecticides in 61 percent of whitetail deer spleens examined. That percentage has risen to 94 in a recently published continuation of the study based on collections made in 2021. The insecticides that the MDNR is testing...
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
beefmagazine.com
Farming: The most dangerous job in the U.S.
Each year, more people die while farming than while serving as police officers, firefighters, or other emergency responders. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That is seven times higher than the national average for workers. Fall...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
CNBC
These are the top 5 most expensive states to buy a house in 2022
An August study from homebuyer.com used income data and home prices to determine the most expensive states to buy a house in 2022. The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from highest to lowest. Median home...
Southern States With Failing Economies vs. Southern States With Thriving Economies
People are constantly moving for various reasons: starting a new job, searching for a lower cost of living, or to escape frigid temperatures in the North. Southern states have often benefited from...
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Drought decimates Texas' key cotton crop
On Sutton Page's ravaged cotton fields, there is almost nothing left to pick. This year, his harvest is "not well," he says, but in reality, the drought in northern Texas has proven to be a disaster, with most of Page's neighbors not even bothering to harvest their crop, leaving "bare, bare fields."
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House
While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA・
