Sacramento Observer
Citrus Heights City Council Meeting Sept. 22
The Citrus Heights City Council will meet Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion will be to review presentations and consent calendar items. View the agenda. View the meeting via Zoom. View previous Citrus Heights City Council meetings. Visit Citrus Heights’ website for more information.
Highlands Charter School Expands Services To Oak Park Site
Rodney Pope, a former inmate with a desire to rehabilitate, completely turned his life around after earning early release in 2021 after serving 25 years, eight months and four days for kidnapping and attempted robbery. Given the nature of life post-incarceration, one might ask: how do you even begin to overcome those social obstacles and barriers?
As Sacramento schools try to address student mental health crisis, nonprofits work to fill a void
Tears are streaming down Nakeya Bell’s face as she listens to students in her IQ Squad program, Amari Haysbert and Jenalyn Phanh, open up about their trauma. At just 18 years old, Haysbert and Phanh are both young women of color who say their lives were upended by unstable familial structures, housing insecurity and COVID-19 while attending high school.
