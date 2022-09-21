ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Highlands Charter School Expands Services To Oak Park Site

Rodney Pope, a former inmate with a desire to rehabilitate, completely turned his life around after earning early release in 2021 after serving 25 years, eight months and four days for kidnapping and attempted robbery. Given the nature of life post-incarceration, one might ask: how do you even begin to overcome those social obstacles and barriers?
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified parents, students invited to backyard barbecue

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The weather this weekend is going to be great for getting outdoors and there’s a free, family-focused barbecue. The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Department of Family and Community Engagement welcomes you to join their Families of Black Students United (FBSU) for some good food and good company.
ELK GROVE, CA
capradio.org

As Sacramento schools try to address the mental health crisis, vulnerable students suffer

Tears are streaming down Nakeya Bell’s face as she listens to students in her IQ Squad program, Amari Haysbert and Jenalyn Phanh, open up about their trauma. At just 18 years old, Haysbert and Phanh are both young women of color who say their lives were upended by unstable familial structures, housing insecurity and COVID-19 while attending high school.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Observer

Citrus Heights City Council Meeting Sept. 22

The Citrus Heights City Council will meet Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion will be to review presentations and consent calendar items. View the agenda. View the meeting via Zoom. View previous Citrus Heights City Council meetings. Visit Citrus Heights’ website for more information.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
csus.edu

Sac State campus to come alive with music and more during weekend festival

WEUSI – pronounced “We-You-See” – stands for We, Us, and I, said UNIQUE Programs advisor Ajamu Lamumba. “We’re trying to emphasize unity within the Sac State community,” Lamumba said. “We want to give students something to do that they can be proud of right here on campus. They don’t have to go to UC Davis or Berkeley or anywhere else.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Twelve Bridges Middle school students, parent bring up dress code

One parent and four students from Twelve Bridges Middle School spoke during public comment about the dress code at the Western Placer Unified School District Board Meeting Tuesday night. “Girls shouldn’t have the fear of being written up for something they want to wear,” student Olivia Higden said.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year

The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
FOLSOM, CA
eyeofthetigernews.com

RHS Keeping Locks Locked

At the beginning of this school year, a new rule was put into place by the district office to have all the classroom doors be locked while classes are in session. However, the school doesn’t want the new rule to interrupt the function of education at RHS. “We can...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 23-25

From the Farm-to-Fork festival to the wild west coming to Northern California and Country in the Park, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Sacramento region. Weather-wise, KCRA 3's Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says it will be a beautiful weekend. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
SACRAMENTO, CA

