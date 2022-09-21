Read full article on original website
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Sacramento Observer
Highlands Charter School Expands Services To Oak Park Site
Rodney Pope, a former inmate with a desire to rehabilitate, completely turned his life around after earning early release in 2021 after serving 25 years, eight months and four days for kidnapping and attempted robbery. Given the nature of life post-incarceration, one might ask: how do you even begin to overcome those social obstacles and barriers?
Elk Grove Unified parents, students invited to backyard barbecue
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The weather this weekend is going to be great for getting outdoors and there’s a free, family-focused barbecue. The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Department of Family and Community Engagement welcomes you to join their Families of Black Students United (FBSU) for some good food and good company.
capradio.org
As Sacramento schools try to address the mental health crisis, vulnerable students suffer
Tears are streaming down Nakeya Bell’s face as she listens to students in her IQ Squad program, Amari Haysbert and Jenalyn Phanh, open up about their trauma. At just 18 years old, Haysbert and Phanh are both young women of color who say their lives were upended by unstable familial structures, housing insecurity and COVID-19 while attending high school.
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Governor Gives Us the CARE Act When What We Need is Housing For the Homeless
Sacramento, CA – A pointed column this week by Josh Gohlke in the Sacramento Bee (warning paywall) argues, “California is ready to try almost any tactic on homelessness. Just not the one that works.”. Gohlke notes that unsheltered homelessness has exploded over the last several years, with an...
Sacramento Observer
Citrus Heights City Council Meeting Sept. 22
The Citrus Heights City Council will meet Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Among the topics of discussion will be to review presentations and consent calendar items. View the agenda. View the meeting via Zoom. View previous Citrus Heights City Council meetings. Visit Citrus Heights’ website for more information.
csus.edu
Sac State campus to come alive with music and more during weekend festival
WEUSI – pronounced “We-You-See” – stands for We, Us, and I, said UNIQUE Programs advisor Ajamu Lamumba. “We’re trying to emphasize unity within the Sac State community,” Lamumba said. “We want to give students something to do that they can be proud of right here on campus. They don’t have to go to UC Davis or Berkeley or anywhere else.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Twelve Bridges Middle school students, parent bring up dress code
One parent and four students from Twelve Bridges Middle School spoke during public comment about the dress code at the Western Placer Unified School District Board Meeting Tuesday night. “Girls shouldn’t have the fear of being written up for something they want to wear,” student Olivia Higden said.
Sacramento anti-camping ordinances take effect, residents unhappy with city actions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple anti-camping ordinances that restrict where those experiencing homelessness can set up camp in the city and county of Sacramento took effect Friday. The American River Parkway and outside government buildings are places now considered to be off limits. The city also bans tents that block...
capradio.org
Sacramento faces an alarming shortage of senior affordable housing. Some new units are on the way
Violeta McCloskey was homeless before she moved into her apartment at a senior affordable housing community near Tahoe Park in 2011. She had lost her home to foreclosure and was living in her SUV. To get by, she treated her asthma and brushed her teeth each morning at a nearby bingo hall and relied on McDonald’s for free coffee.
goldcountrymedia.com
8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year
The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
eyeofthetigernews.com
RHS Keeping Locks Locked
At the beginning of this school year, a new rule was put into place by the district office to have all the classroom doors be locked while classes are in session. However, the school doesn’t want the new rule to interrupt the function of education at RHS. “We can...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
KCRA.com
'It’s a real frustration': Blind Sacramento residents struggle with sidewalks blocked by homeless camps
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Some blind residents living in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento are having trouble getting around their neighborhood. "There are tents pitched on sidewalks. There are grocery carts filled with trash," said Susan Hood. "There are things that impede my ability to walk down the sidewalk." Hood...
KCRA.com
Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 23-25
From the Farm-to-Fork festival to the wild west coming to Northern California and Country in the Park, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Sacramento region. Weather-wise, KCRA 3's Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says it will be a beautiful weekend. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
KCRA.com
Get a Taste of Lincoln this weekend: Dozens of restaurants, vineyards, live music highlight its 20th festival
LINCOLN, Calif. — Looking for something to do this weekend? How does having dozens of restaurants, wineries and live music move you?. Look no further than the 11th annual Taste of Lincoln Showcase. This Saturday, more than 40 restaurants, a dozen plus wineries and ZZ Top tribute band ZZ...
KCRA.com
'It’s alarming': Sacramento Mayor, city leaders respond to growing number of hate incidents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing an increase in hate incidents reported in the city, with the numbers more than doubling from 2020 to 2021. "It’s alarming, it’s a warning and it’s a call to action," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in response to KCRA's breakdown of hate-related crimes in the city.
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
abc10.com
Should Californians be worried after recent earthquakes in other parts of the world?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Sept. 17, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit off the east coast of Taiwan. Two days later, the west coast of Mexico was shaken by a 7.6 magnitude quake, followed by a 6.8 earthquake. We're no strangers to earthquakes here in California. We all know about...
