Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama. Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama. "Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange...
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Dr. Oz Slams Fetterman On Taxes
(Undated) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate is slamming his Democratic opponent's policies. Dr. Mehmet Oz says Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman supports the new 87-thousand IRS agents in the Inflation Reduction Act. Oz says Fetterman supports increasing taxes on middle-class Pennsylvania families despite being caught not paying his own taxes.
iheart.com
Tropical Depression Nine Forms, Could Strike Florida As Hurricane
Forecasters say a growing storm system has formed into Tropical Depression Nine with maximum winds of 35 miles per hour. "So right now, it's experiencing quite a bit of upper-level strong easterly flow, so that's only going to allow it to intensify slowly over the next day or two. But we're also expecting more robust intensification once it gets into the northwest Caribbean," said hurricane specialist Dr. Philippe Papin of the National Hurricane Center.
iheart.com
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Faces Six Year Prison Sentence for Damaging Pipeline in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Arizona woman will spend the next 6 years in federal prison for conspiracy to damage the Dakota Access Pipeline at several locations in Iowa and South Dakota. "The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic terrorism will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Driver charged after jumping US-131 overpass in January
ALLEGAN, Mich. - During a pretrial hearing on Thursday, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated, in connection to vaulting his car over an overpass along US-131 near Dorr back in mid-January. Cockerham previously admitted that he fell asleep behind the wheel, and that had...
iheart.com
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Fall is here! That means it is time for fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking! There are tons of fall events across the state that you definitely won't want to miss this season. Here are five things to do in Arizona this fall:. This event takes place on November...
iheart.com
WATCH: Huge Lizard Climbs Up Florida Homeowner's Window
A Florida homeowner found a shocking surprise outside of his home this week: a massive lizard looking into his house, according to WFLA. The homeowner, who lives in Apopka, shared a video of a Nile monitor lizard climbing up the window screen a couple of times. The reptile eventually lost its grip and fell down, and the video cuts to the lizard walking away from the home.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
iheart.com
Woman Arrested After Polk County High Speed Chase
(Polk County, IA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania is facing a long list of charges after a high speed chase in the Des Moines area. Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Dukes is accused of trying to use a stolen I-D to withdraw thousands of dollars from Community Choice Credit Unions in Ankeny and Altoona late Wednesday afternoon, then leading police on a high speed chase, topping speeds of 100-miles per hour. Altoona Police Lt. Alyssa Wilson tells WHO Radio News the chase briefly hit 133 miles per hour. According to police scanner traffic, the chase ended in a crash eastern Polk County, at NE 46th Avenue and 116 Street, south of Mitchellville.
iheart.com
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes we're in a rush and need something we can eat on-the-go. Breakfast sandwiches are perfectly convenient, versatile, and downright delicious. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich. The...
iheart.com
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
Comments / 0