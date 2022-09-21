Read full article on original website
Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.
NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
A short history of fake history: Why fighting for the truth is critical
It is often said that history is a story told by the winners. It might be more accurate to say that those who tell their story as history and get others to believe it thereby make themselves the winners. That happened on a grand scale in the United States from the late 19th century into the 1960s. That fact is essential for us to understand as right-wing extremists again seek to dictate that a fraudulent version of the American past be taught in schools.
What’s New on the Teachers Site of the Library of Congress? Fall 2022 Edition
As another school year starts, here are some highlights and new resources for teachers from the Library of Congress. This summer, a variety of natural disasters have taken place around the world. The new Natural Disasters Primary Source Set highlights a number of natural disasters from around the United States over the years. This set can serve as a starting point for discussions on the impact of natural disasters in history, climate science, or community response and involvement.
Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read
Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year’s event, which takes place Sept. 18-24, is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” It comes amid regular high-profile efforts to remove allegedly controversial or inappropriate reading […] The post Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
