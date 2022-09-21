Women's soccer is one of five Calvin fall sports teams to be ranked in Division III's Top 25. This fall, if you are looking for the Calvin Knights, look no further than the national polls. Five of Calvin’s eight fall varsity teams are inside the Top 25 in the country. Women’s volleyball is #5, men’s soccer #10, women’s soccer #13, and both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams are ranked #23.

