Dubbed the Mars Hoodie, Vollebak’s latest garment was designed to make you feel at home even when you’re 249 million miles away from home. “Life on any early Martian base will be intense – as we’ll have to rebuild everything we take for granted here on Earth. It means downtime will be key”, mention Nick and Steve Tidball, founders at Vollebak, a garment company that prides itself in weaving fashion and innovation together. “Built by the same machines that build beds, the Mars Hoodie is the ultimate comfort hoodie – it’s what you’ll wear when you’re watching your favorite TV show from Earth on another planet.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO