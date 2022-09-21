ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
Family Handyman

6 Best Glass Greenhouses

Glass greenhouses add a classic, high-end look to your home, and their impressive light transmission provides the ideal environment for your plants. If you’re a dedicated gardener and want to protect your plants from excess heat, cold and pests, consider a glass greenhouse. These transparent structures use real glass, not polycarbonate, which adds a classic, romantic look to your garden.
Tree Hugger

Taking an Inventory of Home-Grown Preserves in My Pantry

Everyone who has a food-producing garden will soon learn that the work does not end at the door to your home. It continues inside your kitchen as you prepare, cook, and preserve all the fresh food that you have grown. A big part of being a successful grow-your-own gardener is...
yankodesign.com

Vollebak’s Mars Hoodie was inspired by a mattress, so you can feel comfortable even on the red planet

Dubbed the Mars Hoodie, Vollebak’s latest garment was designed to make you feel at home even when you’re 249 million miles away from home. “Life on any early Martian base will be intense – as we’ll have to rebuild everything we take for granted here on Earth. It means downtime will be key”, mention Nick and Steve Tidball, founders at Vollebak, a garment company that prides itself in weaving fashion and innovation together. “Built by the same machines that build beds, the Mars Hoodie is the ultimate comfort hoodie – it’s what you’ll wear when you’re watching your favorite TV show from Earth on another planet.”
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Pine Needle Painting Colorful Fall Trees

Let’s make a colorful fall tree using pine needles as our painting tool!. This colorful fall tree art is made by dipping pine needles into acrylic paint and then onto paper. Kids are going to love getting messy with this fun art project. This fall tree art project is...
DESIGN
Family Handyman

Make a Tiny Oasis in Your Backyard with the Coolaroo Shade Sail

Providing shade to a large part of your yard can be challenging. The options for covering pools, outdoor eating areas, decks and patios are limited. One option is to build a covered shelter or pergola, which may require building permits and easements, take days to complete and cost tens of thousands of dollars. But there’s another quicker, more cost-effective way: Setting up a fabric sun shade sail.
