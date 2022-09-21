Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This Locations Services Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Smartphone privacy and security is always a hot topic, but what does it actually mean in terms of things you should be on the look-out for? You may not be aware of how much information your phone is actually giving apps access to, or how those apps are delivering your content to third-party sources for profit. Many Apple experts agree that the first place to start making changes is in your Locations Services. Digital Privacy Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy explains why you should disable this locations services setting ASAP — it can protect your privacy and even help prolong your battery life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
Top Financial Media Stories Thursday, September 22: Facebook Sued For Bypassing Apple Privacy Rules, Walmart Slows Hiring Plans Ahead Of Holiday Season, China Blames US For Northwestern Polytechnical University Hack And More..
XPeng Inc XPEV has diversified its battery suppliers and does not count industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, said Brian Gu, President of the Chinese electric car maker. As per Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute, XPeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla Inc TSLA and NIO Inc NIO...
How to Spot and Avoid Fake Amazon Reviews: 3 Key Warning Signs
Amazon has conquered the retailer food chain through a few key distinguishing factors: an incredibly vast product selection, ultra-fast free shipping, and product reviews. Lots and lots of product reviews. Online shopping offers many prime perks and a few downfalls — one of them being you’re unable to hold the product in your hands before buying it. Reviews help answer the question of whether or not a product is worth your money, and the best reviews can include helpful insights or even photos and videos. If they’re genuine reviews, that is. The proliferation of fake reviews is one reason that product review...
PC Magazine
Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out
Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
Online Forms May Collect and Share Your Data Even if You Don’t Click Submit
You might expect that if you complete an online form on a website and click the submit button, the data you enter will be stored and probably shared out. What may surprise you is that many web forms save, use, and share the data you enter even if you change your mind and don’t submit them, perhaps because you’re having second thoughts about providing the requested data.
makeuseof.com
How to Maintain Your Privacy While Using Reddit: 8 Tips
Reddit is primarily a discussion forum where people can talk about anything. Over time, it has been regarded as an interactive place for all users. From news to debates, cooking, and fashion, Reddit has got you covered. Despite all this, many people are concerned about their privacy on the platform....
A massive four-day work week trial in the UK began in June. Now halfway through, many of the companies involved say it's been a boon for business and workers alike.
Of the participating companies that responded, 86% are "likely" or "extremely likely" to consider keeping a four-day work week after the trial ends.
How to use multiple accounts and app sharing on the Oculus Quest 2
Have a family of VR lovers fighting over the Oculus Quest 2? Make sharing easier by enabling multiple Quest 2 accounts, so everyone has their own save files while still sharing the same purchases.
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
Elon Musk Thinks Even SpaceX Tech Can't Fix McDonald's Milkshake Machines: 'Such Miracles Are Impossible'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says fixing the milkshake machines of McDonald’s Corp MCD is an impossible miracle. What Happened: Musk was asked by podcast host Trung Phang on Twitter if SpaceX technology can be used to fix McDonald’s milkshake machines. The Tesla CEO, who also heads...
CNET
Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data
When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
Apple Watch Ultra
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
Comments / 0