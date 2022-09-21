ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
knowtechie.com

What is WhatsApp used for?

Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This Locations Services Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Smartphone privacy and security is always a hot topic, but what does it actually mean in terms of things you should be on the look-out for? You may not be aware of how much information your phone is actually giving apps access to, or how those apps are delivering your content to third-party sources for profit. Many Apple experts agree that the first place to start making changes is in your Locations Services. Digital Privacy Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy explains why you should disable this locations services setting ASAP — it can protect your privacy and even help prolong your battery life.
Benzinga

Top Financial Media Stories Thursday, September 22: Facebook Sued For Bypassing Apple Privacy Rules, Walmart Slows Hiring Plans Ahead Of Holiday Season, China Blames US For Northwestern Polytechnical University Hack And More..

XPeng Inc XPEV has diversified its battery suppliers and does not count industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, said Brian Gu, President of the Chinese electric car maker. As per Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute, XPeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla Inc TSLA and NIO Inc NIO...
SPY

How to Spot and Avoid Fake Amazon Reviews: 3 Key Warning Signs

Amazon has conquered the retailer food chain through a few key distinguishing factors: an incredibly vast product selection, ultra-fast free shipping, and product reviews. Lots and lots of product reviews. Online shopping offers many prime perks and a few downfalls — one of them being you’re unable to hold the product in your hands before buying it. Reviews help answer the question of whether or not a product is worth your money, and the best reviews can include helpful insights or even photos and videos. If they’re genuine reviews, that is. The proliferation of fake reviews is one reason that product review...
PC Magazine

Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out

Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
George J. Ziogas

Online Forms May Collect and Share Your Data Even if You Don’t Click Submit

You might expect that if you complete an online form on a website and click the submit button, the data you enter will be stored and probably shared out. What may surprise you is that many web forms save, use, and share the data you enter even if you change your mind and don’t submit them, perhaps because you’re having second thoughts about providing the requested data.
makeuseof.com

How to Maintain Your Privacy While Using Reddit: 8 Tips

Reddit is primarily a discussion forum where people can talk about anything. Over time, it has been regarded as an interactive place for all users. From news to debates, cooking, and fashion, Reddit has got you covered. Despite all this, many people are concerned about their privacy on the platform....
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
CNET

Easily Stop Third-Party iPhone Apps From Accessing Your Data

When you use an iPhone app for the first time, you might be asked to give the app access to other features on your phone like your camera. If you're like me and just want a new app to work you've probably tapped "Allow" without a second thought. However, you might not realize that tapping "Allow" gives the app access to other information on yourself and those closest to you.
TechSpot

Apple Watch Ultra

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple Watch Ultra is easily the best wearable that the brand has ever made, bringing a bright,...
