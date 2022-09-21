Read full article on original website
SFGate
How to Check In to a Hotel Without a Credit Card
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Traveling with a credit card has enormous benefits. Perhaps most importantly, credit cards are typically safer to carry and use than cash. If your wallet gets stolen, you can contact your bank to lock your credit card, but any cash you were carrying is likely gone forever. If your credit card is used fraudulently, you generally won't be responsible for paying back those purchases.
6 Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Travel Credit Cards
A good travel credit card can do much more than reward you for making travel purchases.
Motley Fool
I Like Cash Back Cards Better Than Travel Cards. Here's Why
Some credit cards offer cash back on purchases, while other cards offer travel rewards. I prefer cash back cards because of the flexibility they offer. Credit cards can be broadly divided into a few different categories. Some are travel cards that offer bonus rewards for purchasing travel and which often encourage you to use those rewards to pay for more trips. Others are cash back cards that give you money back for all of your purchases.
The Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards
Whether you travel often or just take the occasional vacation, a travel rewards credit card can be an excellent companion. With every purchase, you can use a good travel card to collect points or miles that are redeemable for flights, hotels or other travel bookings. And many travel cards come with extra benefits, too, from free entry into airport lounges to statement credits toward application fees for TSA PreCheck and other programs that expedite security screening at the airport.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
Alaina Randazzo has to walk down her apartment's hallway building to get to her shower. But she says, "I know all my neighbors, we're all really close," so it doesn't bother her.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
Food & Wine
I Skipped the Line at Customs — Here's How VIP Travelers Do It All the Time
A few months ago, I traveled to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world: the verdant, romantic Costa Rican cloud forest, in the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. To get to Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, I flew to Juan Santamaria International Airport from New York City, a not-nothing five-hours in a commercial airline. Once I stepped off that first flight, the idea of getting on another plane to fly 45 minutes south exhausted me, but that exhaustion soon turned to bewilderment: before I could even get close to the winding, crowded line at customs, a friendly employee whisked me back outside to the and drove me to a private customs area with refreshments and a large couch.
The 10 best credit cards of September 2022
If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
Business Insider
Marriott Bonvoy Bevy card review: Amex's new Marriott card has a 125,000-point welcome bonus and comes with complimentary Gold Elite status, but at a price
Review: Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy credit card from America Express the best credit card for you?. Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy credit card from American Express the best credit card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions...
Motley Fool
Why I Almost Never Use Travel Points to Book Domestic Flights
The deals just aren't good enough for me to part with my points. Award tickets on domestic flights often aren't a great value. I prefer saving my travel points for expenses where they'll go further. I've booked several flights recently, as the last half of this year is turning out...
Marriott Brilliant American Express credit card review: New luxury travel perks and 150,000 bonus points
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express credit card offers VIP travel benefits, including a Marriott credit worth up to $300 each year, and right now it comes with a solid welcome bonus for new card members.
Earn 100,000 bonus points with the Hilton American Express card
The no-annual-fee Hilton Honors Amex credit card helps travel enthusiasts rack up Hilton points with a top-notch welcome bonus and an exceptional earning rate on Hilton stays.
Pay no annual fee and earn points with the Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card
Learn how the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card lets you rack up more points in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and get automatic Silver Elite status and several travel insurance protections, all without paying an annual fee.
CNBC
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card relaunches with a large welcome bonus and a slew of new benefits — and a higher annual fee
Marriott Bonvoy introduced two new credit cards on Thursday: the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase. Both cards have annual fees of $250 and provide high-end benefits like automatic elite status and the opportunity to earn free night awards.
What's the difference between the two American Express Blue Cash credit cards?
Get the pros and cons of the Blue Cash Preferred credit card versus the Blue Cash Everyday, both from American Express.
Hotel Vs AirBnb: What’s Best For Your Trip?
What’s best for your trip? We break down the pros and cons of each below.
