SFGate

How to Check In to a Hotel Without a Credit Card

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Traveling with a credit card has enormous benefits. Perhaps most importantly, credit cards are typically safer to carry and use than cash. If your wallet gets stolen, you can contact your bank to lock your credit card, but any cash you were carrying is likely gone forever. If your credit card is used fraudulently, you generally won't be responsible for paying back those purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

I Like Cash Back Cards Better Than Travel Cards. Here's Why

Some credit cards offer cash back on purchases, while other cards offer travel rewards. I prefer cash back cards because of the flexibility they offer. Credit cards can be broadly divided into a few different categories. Some are travel cards that offer bonus rewards for purchasing travel and which often encourage you to use those rewards to pay for more trips. Others are cash back cards that give you money back for all of your purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

The Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards

Whether you travel often or just take the occasional vacation, a travel rewards credit card can be an excellent companion. With every purchase, you can use a good travel card to collect points or miles that are redeemable for flights, hotels or other travel bookings. And many travel cards come with extra benefits, too, from free entry into airport lounges to statement credits toward application fees for TSA PreCheck and other programs that expedite security screening at the airport.
CREDITS & LOANS
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

I Skipped the Line at Customs — Here's How VIP Travelers Do It All the Time

A few months ago, I traveled to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world: the verdant, romantic Costa Rican cloud forest, in the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains. To get to Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection, I flew to Juan Santamaria International Airport from New York City, a not-nothing five-hours in a commercial airline. Once I stepped off that first flight, the idea of getting on another plane to fly 45 minutes south exhausted me, but that exhaustion soon turned to bewilderment: before I could even get close to the winding, crowded line at customs, a friendly employee whisked me back outside to the and drove me to a private customs area with refreshments and a large couch.
TRAVEL
Business Insider

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy card review: Amex's new Marriott card has a 125,000-point welcome bonus and comes with complimentary Gold Elite status, but at a price

Review: Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy credit card from America Express the best credit card for you?. Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy credit card from American Express the best credit card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Why I Almost Never Use Travel Points to Book Domestic Flights

The deals just aren't good enough for me to part with my points. Award tickets on domestic flights often aren't a great value. I prefer saving my travel points for expenses where they'll go further. I've booked several flights recently, as the last half of this year is turning out...
TRAVEL

