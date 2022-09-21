Read full article on original website
Kawkawlin Township Gets Pot Business Initiative on Ballot
After a successful petition drive, residents of Kawkawlin will vote on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the township during the November 8th election. Proponents of the ballot initiative are holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 28th at 7 P-M at Kawkawlin Township Hall. They say that that for existing businesses, it would be as simple as changing what tags are used on the plants and products, and that the change could bring additional state funding to Kawkawlin of up to $56,000 per adult-use cannabis retailer.
Stabbing Interrupts School Day at Bridgeport High School
Bridgeport High School went into lockdown Thursday morning and was later closed for the day after a cutting incident. Bridgeport Township Police said the situation was under control shortly before noon, but the lockdown was in place to allow them to investigate. They were directing parents to contact the high school if they had concerns.
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
Man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Mutilation of Victim’s Body
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of killing another man and hanging the victim’s mutilated body from a ceiling has pleaded guilty to murder. Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed. A judge will hold a hearing on Oct. 18 to determine if the case will be classified as first-degree or second-degree murder. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
