Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes

It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More stolen catalytic converters reported in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’re seeing an uptick in catalytic converters in the city. At police briefing on Wednesday, Officer Sam Clemens said in the last 48 hours, police have received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters, including five at a single business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired shots in the direction of a male victim after finding him with a woman who knew both men. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
