Goodbye Old Friend: Augi’s Berdahl-Rolvaag House Moves to Iowa
Sioux Falls said goodbye Thursday to a long-standing piece of Augustana University history. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House located in Heritage Park literally hit the highway. Dakota News Now reports that Thursday morning (September 22) a construction crew relocated the historic house to its new destination on the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa.
New Poll Ranks Sioux Falls 3rd Best City For These Athletes
It's no secret that South Dakota loves to play golf. Whether it's sunny and 75 degrees or a little bit of snow and hovering around 50 degrees, golfers are playing. The weather may not be warm all year round in Sioux Falls. Despite this, Sioux Empire golfers still enjoy getting on the course as often as they can. There's even a new poll that shows Sioux Falls is one of the best cities for golf.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
Opening Date Set for Sioux Falls Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites
As we officially hit autumn on the calendar, we all know what's coming. Large piles of leaves and branches on our yards as our trees begin transitioning for the season. With that in mind, Sioux Falls has now set the dates and times for the city's leaf and branch drop-off sites.
Welcome to Fall! A Few Fun Facts About the Autumnal Equinox
It's finally here. The fall equinox happens today so it's ok to bring out the Oktoberfest beers and load up on firewood. The cooler temps are welcome after a few warmer-than-normal days in September and we're nearing sweater weather. When asked, more South Dakotans prefer fall as their favorite season....
How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls
If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.
Sioux Empire Man Is Largely Responsible For Rumble Strips
You've driven over those rumble strips along the side of the highway. You know what I mean. You're motoring along, enjoying the scenery, almost in a kind of a...daze. And then you hear it, the 'thump, thump, thump, thump' of that right side tire bumping along over the rumble strips.
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
How Is Sioux Falls the Worst City for Chocolate Lovers in America?
If you've got a sweet tooth that needs to constantly be satisfied, Sioux Falls might not be the place for you. That's the verdict of a new study of the best cities for chocolate lovers in America. The list, compiled by LawnLove, ranks 190 places in the U.S. on things...
New Starbucks Opening This Fall Near North Sioux Falls Walmart
If you are like so many in my family, you are a Starbucks connoisseur, and every time another location is announced, it puts a smile on your face. Well, we have some good news for you... Another Starbucks location is coming to Sioux Falls and this time it will be...
KELOLAND TV
More stolen catalytic converters reported in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’re seeing an uptick in catalytic converters in the city. At police briefing on Wednesday, Officer Sam Clemens said in the last 48 hours, police have received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters, including five at a single business.
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls
If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired shots in the direction of a male victim after finding him with a woman who knew both men. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. in northwest Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
