Cross Country Team Ready for Berea Invitational
On Saturday, September 17th, the Wayne County Cross Country team hosted and participated in the 15th annual Wayne County Invitational at Cave Run Park just off Hwy 90. The race featured seven races ranging from elementary school through high school and an open race for any runners. The course is...
Register for Home Decor Class
Autumn Home Decor class on Tuesday, September 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Extension Office. Please call 348-8453 to register for the class. Homemaker Clubs: Since this is your September Leader Lesson, please have one member from your club to attend.
Sheriff Reports Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Kyle J. Matthews of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravating circumstances), fleeing or evading Police- 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment-1st degree, assault-1st degree, driving on a driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license (aggravating circumstances), persistent felony offender-1st degree and numerous traffic violations.
