Local Sources- On this weeks' Messmer Column, State Senator Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) discusses saving for Higher Education. Saving for education after high school can seem like a daunting task, but more Hoosiers are realizing the viability of doing so through CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans. This week, Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell announced that the state's CollegeChoice CD Savings Plan has reached a high water mark, with $20 million in total ready to be spent on education.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO