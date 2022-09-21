ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The national broadband rollout has a blind spot: Lack of accurate, transparent data about internet access speeds

Imagine purchasing “up to” a gallon of milk for US$4.50, or paying for “up to” a full tank of gas. Most people would view such transactions as absurd. And yet, in the realm of broadband service, the use of “up to” speeds has become standard business practice. Unlike other advertisements for goods and services – for example, what a car manufacturer tells a customer about expected fuel efficiency – there are no federally set standards for measuring broadband service speeds. This means there is no clear way to tell whether customers are getting what they pay for. Consumers typically purchase an...
INTERNET
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

How the CHIPS and Science act can revolutionize US tech diversity

In his remarks about the new CHIPS and Science Act, President Joe Biden proclaimed “we’re going to support entrepreneurs and technology hubs all across the country, including historically Black colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions, Tribal colleges. We’re going to tap into the greatest competitive advantage we have: our diverse and talented workforce that’s urban, rural, and suburban.” 
SCIENCE
blockchain.news

Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3

Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
EDUCATION
HackerNoon

What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?

Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

UK mini budget: Government to boost gigabit broadband by easing access to infrastructure on private land

The announcement was made as part of the U.K.’s so-called “mini budget,” which was partly set up to address the snowballing cost-of-living crisis and stave off the impact of the economic downturn. Measures announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng today include cutting the basic rate of income tax and freezing energy bills, though it also includes less-popular changes (for most people, at least) such as scrapping current rules that limit bankers’ bonuses.
INCOME TAX
Podcast
blockchain.news

WEF Launches Coalition to Deal with Climate Change through Web3.0

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has established a Crypto Sustainability Coalition to investigate the capability of Web3 in tackling climate change. In a statement, the WEF noted that blockchain tools would propel transparency in the worldwide carbon credits market, whereas crypto mining would trigger renewable microgrids through off-peak demand and decentralization.
ENVIRONMENT
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year

Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

Can robots fill the teacher shortage?

As leaders battled it out over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations in New York this week, Cynthia Breazeal, dean for digital learning at MIT and director of MIT RAISE, came to the city on a different mission: to change minds about AI and robots. It’s a...
ENGINEERING
u.today

Congressional Candidate Says Cardano Is Efficient Blockchain

January Walker, a 33-year-old congressional candidate who represents the centrist United Utah Party, named Cardano as one of the examples of "efficient" blockchains in a recent tweet. At the same time, she claims that Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency that relies on the energy-intensive proof-of-work mode, is "inefficient." Walker positions...
UTAH STATE

