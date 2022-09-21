ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 2 Grayson upset by Lowndes

VALDOSTA — No. 2-ranked Grayson suffered its first loss of the football season Friday night, falling 24-14 at unranked Lowndes. The Rams fell behind 21-0 on a trio of Marvis Parrish touchdown runs, the third with 2:44 left in the second quarter, and never recovered.
VALDOSTA, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Best places to see fall foilage in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Don’t let the temperatures fool you; fall is approaching and with it comes a beautiful kaleidoscope of color. Atlanta, and Georgia as a whole, gives you plenty of opportunities to view the leaves change from green to a beautiful mix of red, yellow and brown as they fall to the ground (pun intended).
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Canton, GA
Sports
City
Canton, GA
WGMD Radio

Georgia high school student dies during flag football practice

A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on Wednesday during a flag football practice. Sandy Springs police declined to provide details to Fox News Digital, but said they “are working with the family and the school.”. The student suffered a “medical emergency” during the practice, CBS 46...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
thecomeback.com

Medical emergency leads to death at flag football game

Tragedy struck at a Georgia school as a high school student died as a result of a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report from CBS46, the student was a member of the senior class at Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warpath#Trail#Bobcats#North Georgia#Ghs
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
weisradio.com

Motorcycle VS Pickup Truck Crash in Chattooga County, Georgia Near Alabama State Line

Two Chattooga County, Georgia residents were involved in an accident Tuesday – on Highway 337 south of Menlo, just north of the Cherokee County (Alabama) line. Georgia State Troopers said Wednesday the accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and 337 around 6:00pm – involving a 1994 Mazda pickup truck and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Troopers said 76 year old Thomas Austin pulled out onto Highway 337 – off of Carter Road in the pickup into the path of Tony Travis Prater, age 64, on the motorcycle.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Beloved local sports official Gordon Dickerson dies after cancer battle

Gordon Dickerson’s own athletic career didn’t play out on Gwinnett County high school fields, but he spent more time on them than most as an official. In his long career as a referee and an umpire, the Vidalia native became known well by coaches and athletes in the Gwinnett area he called home for many years.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
11Alive

School bus crashes into ditch off Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County Schools bus crashed into what appears to be a ditch and a light pole off Ga. 400 at Northridge Road in Sandy Springs. A spokesperson from the Sandy Springs Police Department said they are gathering details but that there were students on board, but there were no injuries. They said a backup bus arrived to take the kids to school.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

National Weather Service in GA to release extra weather balloons ahead of next storm

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is coverage from earlier on Friday about all the storm systems. To help create the most accurate forecast for Tropical Storm Ian, our local National Weather Service in Peachtree City will release two extra weather balloons each day starting Saturday. They'll join a greater effort that includes nearly 50 National Weather Service Offices in the eastern 2/3 of the country.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy