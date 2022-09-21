ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grulla, TX

Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert

A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
TUCSON, AZ
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert

A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
CAREFREE, AZ
Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona police K-9 helps cops seize 50,000 fentanyl pills during bust

An Arizona police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Cottonwood Police Department said officers were conducting operations on Wednesday when a driver with a cracked windshield was stopped. The dog, named Otto, was used to sniff out any drugs or other illegal substances.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Disease Outbreak Shuts Down Abilene Animal Shelter

ABILENE – An outbreak of Parvo and distemper this week has closed the animal shelter in Abilene to the public until further notice. According to reports Thursday, The shelter has stopped the intake of any animals as well as the adoption of animals until the outbreak has been contained completely.
ABILENE, TX
Border Wall Construction Is Starting Up Again Next Month

The border wall championed by President Donald Trump will resume construction next month—and is set to stay. According to The Intercept, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the project was back in development, with the agency revealing last week “the wall will remain a permanent fixture of the Southwest for generations to come.” Despite construction being paused shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, contractors will return to the Sonoran desert in Arizona to resume work on the wall, senior officials said in a public webinar, according to The Intercept. The new plans unveiled by the CBP last week show...
U.S. POLITICS

