Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
Daily Mail

No10 admits 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders following claims Japanese Emperor WILL have to get a BUS to Queen's funeral during his first official trip abroad - while Joe Biden will be allowed to travel in his armoured 'Beast'

Downing Street today admitted that 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders amid claims Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen's funeral. Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying into London for Her Majesty's...
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Benzinga

US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Navy Times

USS Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea amid North Korean threats

SEOUL, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
CNBC

U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken

China's foreign ministry, in a statement on the meeting, said the United States was sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan. The White House has insisted its Taiwan policy has not changed, but China said Biden's remarks sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan. In a phone...
HuffPost

Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan If China Invaded

BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday...
