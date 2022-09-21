Read full article on original website
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
South Korea president criticised over gaffes at Queen’s funeral and UN
South Korea’s president has been accused of causing a “diplomatic disaster” after his first major international trip, to the Queen’s funeral and the UN general assembly, was marred by alleged discourtesy and an expletive directed at members of the US congress. Yoon Suk-yeol, a conservative who...
U.S. Army's Pacific commander wants to keep rocket launchers at frontline Japanese base
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army's Pacific commander, General Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended.
No10 admits 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders following claims Japanese Emperor WILL have to get a BUS to Queen's funeral during his first official trip abroad - while Joe Biden will be allowed to travel in his armoured 'Beast'
Downing Street today admitted that 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders amid claims Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen's funeral. Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying into London for Her Majesty's...
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
USS Ronald Reagan to visit South Korea amid North Korean threats
SEOUL, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its...
China Hints at Own Special Military Operation for Taiwan
China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said he wouldn't use the word "invasion" to describe a forceful takeover of Taiwan.
Chinese Navy Shadows U.S. and Canadian Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait
The American guided-missile destroyer and Canadian frigate conducted their second Taiwan Strait transit in a year.
U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken
China's foreign ministry, in a statement on the meeting, said the United States was sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan. The White House has insisted its Taiwan policy has not changed, but China said Biden's remarks sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan. In a phone...
Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan If China Invaded
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday...
Hundreds demand cancellation of Japanese ex-leader’s funeral
TOKYO (AP) — Several hundred protesters demanded the cancellation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral as they shouted slogans and waved banners Friday in a Tokyo park. “Abe’s policies supported war,” demonstrator Mayumi Ishida said, noting Abe consistently sought to raise defense spending. Like others...
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea.
