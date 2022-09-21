ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. According to a recall notice posted...
Family Dollar Is Recalling Toothpaste That Was Improperly Stored

Family Dollar has been part of a few recalls this year. There were dozens of products recalled last month because they were stored improperly. Then there was a huge recall on drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human or pet food because of rodent infestations at storage facilities. Now,...
FDA Warns Against Using NyQuil As A Chicken Marinade

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The Food and Drug Administration has offered Americans some food for thought: It’s a bad idea to use NyQuil as a chicken marinade. The federal agency felt obligated to issue the warning in light of a social media challenge encouraging people to...
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in the urine of Danish infants

As concerns regarding the effects of exposure to potentially toxic substances on fetal and infant health rise, researchers report the finding of several endocrine-disruptor chemicals in Danish infants in a recent Environment International journal study. More specifically, this study found that breastfeeding is associated with a higher concentration of some of these chemicals or their metabolites in infants compared to those fed a mixed diet.
FDA warns about Mother’s Touch baby formula that does not conform to standards

On Sept. 16, 2022, Mother’s Touch initiated a recall of its Mother’s Touch Baby Formula because the product did not conform to the FDA’s infant formula standards. This week the FDA emphasized the problem in a public alert. While Mother’s Touch is advising consumers in their notice that parents and caregivers who have unused containers of Mother’s Touch Baby Formula should return them to the store where they were purchased, FDA continues to recommend that consumers who have purchased this product discontinue use and throw it away.
Cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous, FDA says, citing a video posted on TikTok

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an update advising consumers that cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous and potentially harmful. The warning, part of a broader FDA update published Thursday about "social media challenges," references a video that a TikTok user posted at least a year ago that shows him frying two chicken breasts in the cold and flu medicine. In the video, which went viral but appears to have been taken down, the user flips the meat with a flat iron hair straightener.
Enoki mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria

Kam Ding Investment Ltd. is recalling K-Fresh Fresh Produce Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
FDA Offers Warning About 'Medicine Challenges' on Social Media

There are plenty of ways to cook chicken: With a marinade or lemon juice, on the grill, or in the oven. Cooking it with Nyquil does not qualify as one of them. Why does this need to be said? Because there's a new social media trend encouraging people to use Nyquil when preparing chicken. Like the milk crate and slap-a-teacher challenges before it, cooking chicken with Nyquil has harmful consequences, and the U. S. Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to do it.
