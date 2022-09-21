Read full article on original website
Here's what the FDA says contributed to the baby formula shortage crisis
The Food and Drug Administration rattled off 15 reasons behind the national baby formula shortage, but couldn't identify a specific person or agency responsible.
Internal review details FDA shortfalls that worsened baby formula shortage
An internal review of the Food and Drug Administration's actions leading up to the infant formula crisis found a number of shortfalls that exposed "systemic vulnerabilities" delaying the agency's response.
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Popculture
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Thrillist
Public Health Alert Issued on Ground Beef Contaminated with E. Coli
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert on ground beef sold in HelloFresh meal kits. It says that the meat "may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) illness." The FSIS issued a public health alert and not a recall...
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one. GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable...
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled Over Listeria Concerns
Consumers who frequent Kroger's produce section for ready-to-eat salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products should check their refrigerators. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, GHGA announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. According to a recall notice posted...
Thrillist
Family Dollar Is Recalling Toothpaste That Was Improperly Stored
Family Dollar has been part of a few recalls this year. There were dozens of products recalled last month because they were stored improperly. Then there was a huge recall on drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human or pet food because of rodent infestations at storage facilities. Now,...
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products
Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
msn.com
FDA Warns Against Using NyQuil As A Chicken Marinade
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The Food and Drug Administration has offered Americans some food for thought: It’s a bad idea to use NyQuil as a chicken marinade. The federal agency felt obligated to issue the warning in light of a social media challenge encouraging people to...
News-Medical.net
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in the urine of Danish infants
As concerns regarding the effects of exposure to potentially toxic substances on fetal and infant health rise, researchers report the finding of several endocrine-disruptor chemicals in Danish infants in a recent Environment International journal study. More specifically, this study found that breastfeeding is associated with a higher concentration of some of these chemicals or their metabolites in infants compared to those fed a mixed diet.
NyQuil chicken: FDA warns people not to try ‘unappetizing’ TikTok challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning those responding to a TikTok video that encourages people to cook chicken in an over-the-counter cold medicine that they could be risking their lives. The viral video, which on Tuesday had racked up more than 1.3 million views, shows people sauteing chicken...
FDA・
Guacamole and salsa among 25 recalled items sold at Kroger after listeria was found
Listeria caused 25 ready-to-eat food items to be recalled from Kroger stores in three states. Atlanta-area company GHGB said in its Tuesday recall notice, posted by the FDA, that on Friday it learned “that a single sample of a product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.”. Listeria kills about 260...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA warns about Mother’s Touch baby formula that does not conform to standards
On Sept. 16, 2022, Mother’s Touch initiated a recall of its Mother’s Touch Baby Formula because the product did not conform to the FDA’s infant formula standards. This week the FDA emphasized the problem in a public alert. While Mother’s Touch is advising consumers in their notice that parents and caregivers who have unused containers of Mother’s Touch Baby Formula should return them to the store where they were purchased, FDA continues to recommend that consumers who have purchased this product discontinue use and throw it away.
msn.com
Cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous, FDA says, citing a video posted on TikTok
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an update advising consumers that cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous and potentially harmful. The warning, part of a broader FDA update published Thursday about "social media challenges," references a video that a TikTok user posted at least a year ago that shows him frying two chicken breasts in the cold and flu medicine. In the video, which went viral but appears to have been taken down, the user flips the meat with a flat iron hair straightener.
FDA・
foodsafetynews.com
Enoki mushrooms recalled in Canada after testing finds Listeria
Kam Ding Investment Ltd. is recalling K-Fresh Fresh Produce Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Parents Magazine
FDA Offers Warning About 'Medicine Challenges' on Social Media
There are plenty of ways to cook chicken: With a marinade or lemon juice, on the grill, or in the oven. Cooking it with Nyquil does not qualify as one of them. Why does this need to be said? Because there's a new social media trend encouraging people to use Nyquil when preparing chicken. Like the milk crate and slap-a-teacher challenges before it, cooking chicken with Nyquil has harmful consequences, and the U. S. Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to do it.
