A Labour MP has tabled a parliamentary bill that would effectively cut the working week for all employees to four days.Peter Dowd said British workers clocked up the longest hours in Europe and were "long overdue a shorter working week".Under the plans, the official working week would be set at 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime at 1.5 times the worker's ordinary rate of pay.Parliamentary time has been secured for the bill to be discussed in the House of Commons in mid-October.“I am introducing this legislation because we’re long overdue...

POLITICS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO