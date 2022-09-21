ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Christian Lindner
The Independent

Liz Truss’s claims fracking could produce gas in six months called in to doubt as firm warns of 18 month wait

Liz Truss’s claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt - with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy