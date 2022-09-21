Liz Truss’s claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt - with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO